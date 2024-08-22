Neeraj Chopra’s brand valuation to reach ₹330 crore after winning silver at Paris Olympics 2024: Report

India's Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra, proved his mettle again after winning a second Olympic medal in Paris last month. Chopra had won a gold medal for India in the previous Olympics edition. As Neeraj Chopra became the first track-and-field athlete from India to win medals in consecutive Olympics, brands have been queuing up to sign him for endorsements.

Neeraj Chopra, who holds the rank of a Subedar in the Indian Army, is likely to witness a 30-40% surge in his brand valuation after his performance at the Paris Olympics 2024, reported Economic Times citing global financial advisory firm Kroll.

The surge in Neeraj Chopra's popularity among companies and advertisers might raise his brand valuation to around $40 million ( ₹330 crore), reported ET. Before the Paris Olympics, his brand valuation stood at around $29.6 million.

Brand value surge for Vinesh Phogat after the Paris Olympics Ace Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat lost her chance to win Gold and even Olympic silver after being disqualified from the multi-sport event because of exceeding weight by 100 grams. Despite her heartbreaking loss, Vinesh Phogat's brand valuation surged significantly after the Paris Olympics. According to ET report, at least fifteen brands have approached Phogat to sign her for their ad campaigns. Phogat's endorsement fee has increased multi-folds from ₹25 lakh to ₹1 crore per deal per year after the games.

Not just Phogat, there is a rush to sign Indian athletes who performed well at the recently concluded Paris Olympics the face of brands across categories such as packaged foods, health, nutrition, jewellery, banking and education, etc.