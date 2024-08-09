’One who got gold also our son’: Neeraj Chopra’s mother on Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, celebrates India’s silver

Paris Olympics 2024: Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history by becoming the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals after he won a silver in the men's javelin throw final in Paris on Thursday. His fierce competitor from Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem, won the Olympic men's javelin gold on Thursday.

As players from India and Pakistan, nations reeling with frequent border disputes secured a podium finish in the event, Chopra's mother, Saroj Devi, congratulated the two players, and her words expressed warmth towards Arshad Nadeem, the gold medallist from Pakistan.

“We are very happy. For us, silver is also equal to gold. The one who got the gold is also like our son. Neeraj was injured, so we are happy with his performance. I will cook his favourite food,” ANI quoted Saroj Devi as saying.

#WATCH | Haryana: On Neeraj Chopra winning a silver medal in men's javelin throw at #ParisOlympics2024, his mother Saroj Devi says, "We are very happy, for us silver is also equal to gold...he was injured, so we are happy with his performance..." pic.twitter.com/6VxfMZD0rF — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2024

Despite winning silver, Chopra was unsatisfied with his performance. He was hoping to win another Olympic gold this time. In India, Chopra's achievement took the whole nation and family on cloud nine. Chopra's father, Satish Kumar, has only one message for his son: “Everyone has their day. Today was Pakistan's day. But we have won silver, which is a proud thing for us.”

Recalling Chopra's groin injury, which forced him to miss the Commonwealth Games, Kumar said that the injury might have affected his performance on Thursday.

Nevertheless, it was a moment of joy as Neeraj Chopra won India's first silver at the Paris Olympics. “He won silver for the country. We are happy and proud. All the youths will get inspired by him,” ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

The moment has been celebrated with huge pomp and show by Chopra's family members who are not at all disheartened that he couldn't defend his Olympics gold and instead said that they were proud of his feat of winning a second consecutive medal for the country.