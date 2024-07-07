The cricket and tennis fans were in awe when a picture of Sachin and Roger Federer went viral. The picture was shared on the official account of Wimbledon. Taking to X, it worte, “You never know who you’ll bump into at #Wimbledon." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens expressed awe and delight at seeing cricket and tennis greats in one frame at Wimbledon Centre Court. One said, "Two GOATS of Two Greatest Games together"

Another user wrote, "Too much of Sports in a pic. God of cricket with God of Tennis". Some other user commented, "The masters"

"Two legends in a single frame. Nice to see the mutual respect between them. Great man," some other user added.

One user thanked the two legends and said, "Thank you for all the joys you have given us over the years"

"Meeting of two greats of their field. So, the field meets the court. Bat meets racquet" another added.

One user commented, "Is it even Wimbledon, if we don't see this iconic pair together?"

"There can never be more GOAT photo than this," a user said.

One fan wrote, "This picture will break the internet."

Other fan wrote, "They both have stayed humble, excelling in their craft, respecting opponents, fighting it out giving their best, with values and been great ambassadors to motivate the next generation. Hats off."

Not just this, a memorable atmosphere was also created at Wimbledon Centre Court when Sachin Tendulkar was greeted by an applause at the stadium. Sharing the video of master blaster and Team India, Wimbledon wrote, "It's great to welcome you back to Centre Court, @sachin_rt."

The stadium was surely a star studded one as notable England cricket players Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, the first manager to win four consecutive Premier League titles, were also seen with Tendulkar in the VIP area.

(With inputs from agencies)

