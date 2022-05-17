Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Never seen a PM actually calling a sports team after a win: Chirag Shetty

India's Chirag Shetty, left, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, return a shot to Indonesia's Kevin Sanjaya and Mohammad Ahsan, during their men's double final badminton match in the Thomas & Uber Cup, in Bangkok.
09:00 AM IST

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a special interaction via phone with the Indian badminton team which made history in Thailand by winning its maiden Thomas Cup trophy

After registering the historic win in Thomas Cup on Sunday, winners Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Chirag Shetty and others thanked PM Narendra Modi for 'motivating and encouraging them to do better.'

"I have never seen a Prime Minister actually calling a sports team after a win. It happens only in India... We were very happy that he took out time from his busy schedule & congratulated us on our victory," said badminton player Chirag Shetty on Thomas Cup 2022 victory.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a special interaction via phone with the Indian badminton team which made history in Thailand by winning its maiden Thomas Cup trophy.

On the call, the Prime Minister remarked that the team has done wonders and invited them to his residence upon reaching India to share their experiences with him.

He asked players about their state of mind during the event, to which players replied that the win in QFs against Malaysia instilled in them a belief that they could beat anyone.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the players' coaches for their guidance and their parents for encouraging their children to take up sports.

Indian badminton team created history on Sunday as they lifted the Thomas Cup trophy for the very first time.

In what was India's first-ever appearance in the tournament finale, they defeated the record 14-time champions Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand by 3-0 to lift the coveted trophy.