Never seen a PM actually calling a sports team after a win: Chirag Shetty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a special interaction via phone with the Indian badminton team which made history in Thailand by winning its maiden Thomas Cup trophy
After registering the historic win in Thomas Cup on Sunday, winners Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Chirag Shetty and others thanked PM Narendra Modi for 'motivating and encouraging them to do better.'
"I have never seen a Prime Minister actually calling a sports team after a win. It happens only in India... We were very happy that he took out time from his busy schedule & congratulated us on our victory," said badminton player Chirag Shetty on Thomas Cup 2022 victory.
In what was India's first-ever appearance in the tournament finale, they defeated the record 14-time champions Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand by 3-0 to lift the coveted trophy.