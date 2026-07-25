New England Patriots 2026 training camp opens: Full schedule, Day 1 details and key storylines

The New England Patriots hit the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium on Saturday for the first official session of 2026 training camp. This marks Year 2 under head coach Mike Vrabel, who transformed a 4-13 team into a 14-3 Super Bowl contender last season.
Although the Patriots fell short against the Seattle Seahawks in the championship game, they claimed the AFC East title by knocking off the Buffalo Bills and finished tied for the league’s best regular-season record. Fans now hope that rapid turnaround continues as the club begins its second season under Vrabel’s leadership.
Several practices remain free and open to the public. Here is the current schedule
Saturday, July 25: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM
Sunday, July 26: 10:15 AM – 12:00 PM
Monday, July 27: AM 1- 1:30 AM (walkthrough)
Tuesday, July 28: 10:15 AM – 12:15 PM
Thursday, July 30: 10:15 AM – 12:00 PM
Friday, July 31: 10:15 AM - 12:15 PM
Saturday, August 1: 10:15 AM – 12:15 PM
Monday, August 3: 10:15 AM – 12:15 PM
Tuesday, August 4: 10:15 AM – 12:15 PM
Friday, August 7: 10:15 AM – 12:15 PM
Tuesday, August 11: 10:15 AM – 12:15 PM (joint practice with Indianapolis Colts)
Wednesday, August 19 and Thursday, August 20: 10:15 AM – 12:15 PM (joint practices with Philadelphia Eagles)
Gates open at 9:15 AM Head coach Mike Vrabel speaks with the media at 9:30 AM. Practice begins at 10:30 AM and is expected to wrap near noon. Afterward, several players will be available, including quarterback Drake Maye, wide receiver Romeo Doubs, center Jared Wilson, defensive tackle Milton Williams, edge Elijah Ponder and cornerback Carlton Davis III.
The team is also hosting a dog-adoption event starting at 10:00 AM in partnership with six local shelters. All times remain tentative.
Two notable storylines involve cornerback Christian Gonzalez and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Both players limited their participation during mandatory minicamp yet reported with the full squad on Friday. Gonzalez is seeking a new contract, and his status could affect how much he practices until a deal is reached. Boutte has drawn trade speculation all offseason after the Patriots added free-agent Romeo Doubs and acquired AJ Brown. How much either player works on the first day will be closely watched.
Non-football injury: running back Terrell Jennings and safety Brenden Schooler
Physically unable to perform: tight end CJ Dippre and edge Harold Landry III
All four can return once medically cleared, so any of them could rejoin practice as early as Saturday.
Beyond Gonzalez and Boutte, several others deserve attention. Fourth-year wide receiver DeMario Douglas was active throughout the spring and appears ready for a larger role in the slot. Veteran offensive linemen Alijah Vera-Tucker and Morgan Moses were carefully managed in the spring; their practice volume is expected to rise soon. Linebacker Chad Muma looked strong in the offseason program and is competing for the third off-ball linebacker spot behind Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss. Cornerback Kindle Vildor, a free-agent addition, took plenty of backup snaps in OTAs and minicamp and could see extra work if Gonzalez’s participation stays limited.