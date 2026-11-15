New high in Indian badminton! Lakshya Sen's Japan Masters triumph captures India's best-ever BWF World Tour season

Indian badminton achieved a new high on Sunday after Lakshya Sen captured the Japan Masters 2026 title, coming from a game down to beat Japan’s Koki Watanabe 13-21, 21-18, 21-14. The final lasted one hour and four minutes at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium. In the process, Lakshya became the first Indian to win the Japan Masters.

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The eighth-seeded Indian secured back-to-back titles, following his Hylo Open win in Germany earlier this month. This was his second Super 500 title of the year and fifth overall at the level, placing him joint-second among men’s singles players.

Sen also became the first Indian men’s singles player to win two World Tour titles in a season since Kidambi Srikanth won four Superseries titles in 2017. After losing the opening game 13-21, Sen raced to a 5-0 lead in the second, eventually building a nine-point cushion.

Watanabe answered with seven consecutive points, but Sen held firm to take the game 21-18. In the decider, the Indian went into the interval at 11-7 before winning six points on the trot. A late fightback from Watanabe narrowed the gap, but Sen closed out the match 21-14 to secure the title.

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How Indians fared in 2026 BWF World Tour? The win takes India’s tally at Super 300 and higher-level tournaments outside India to nine titles and four runner-up finishes in 2026. This surpasses the previous best of six titles and three runner-up finishes in 2023, making it India’s most successful season by this measure.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has won two titles this year, including Japan Open (Super 750) in July and Hylo Open (Super 500) in November. She also finished runner-up in the French Open (October 2026), a Super 750 tournament.

Women's singles competition earned India the most titles, with a total of five titles, including two from Sindhu. This surpasses the previous best of six titles and three runner-up finishes in 2023, making it India’s most successful season by this measure.

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Indians in 2026 BWF World Tour

Player Tournament Category Result Lakshya Sen Japan Masters (BWF Super 500) Men's Singles Win Lakshya Sen Hylo Open (BWF Super 500) Men's Singles Win PV Sindhu Hylo Open (BWF Super 500) Women's Singles Win PV Sindhu Japan Open (BWF Super 750) Women's Singles Win Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty Singapore Open (Super 750) Men's Doubles Win Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty China Masters (Super 750) Men's Doubles Win Devika Sihag Thailand Masters (BWF Super 300) Women's Singles Win Tanvi Sharma Taipei Open (BWF Super 300) Women's Singles Win Ashmita Chaliha Korea Open (BWF Super 300) Women's Singles Win Lakshya Sen All England Open (BWF Super 1000) Men's Singles Runner-up PV Sindhu French Open (BWF Super 750) Women's Singles Runner-up Kidambi Srikanth US Open (BWF Super 300) Men's Singles Runner-up Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty Thailand Open (BWF Super 300) Men's Doubles Runners-up

What did Lakshya Sen say after his win? Reflecting on the win, Lakshya said, “It feels very good to win a title here. Last year, I reached the semifinals, so I am happy that I could better that result. This is my second title back-to-back and I would love to continue this form. Even after losing the first game, I kept my confidence up.

"I was making some easy lifts in the opening game, which allowed him to attack, so in the second and third games I focused on giving a better length and playing more aggressively,” added the Indian shuttler from Almora.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in