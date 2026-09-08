New Orleans Pelicans trade Jordan Hawkins to Memphis Grizzlies in 4-player deal to clear cap for Bennedict Mathurin

The New Orleans Pelicans have traded shooting guard Jordan Hawkins to the Memphis Grizzlies in a four-player swap that is less about star power and more about salary-cap space.

Notably, the New Orleans sent Hawkins, wing Micah Peavy, a future second-round draft pick, and a future second-round pick swap to Memphis for guard AJ Johnson and veteran forward Taj Gibson.

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New Orleans Pelicans' strategy The trade clears a roster spot and frees up money so the New Orleans Pelicans can complete a two-year, $16 million contract with wing Bennedict Mathurin.

AJ Johnson could not be aggregated in a trade until Tuesday, two months after Memphis Grizzlies acquired him from Dallas in the Santi Aldama deal. That timing is why the Pelicans waited until now to move the pieces.

Mathurin averaged 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 54 games last season between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers. New Orleans has viewed him as bench scoring and a potential long-term piece, not a one-year rental.

Jordan Hawkins lost his minutes in a crowded backcourt Jordan Hawkins, 24, was the No. 14 pick in the 2023 draft out of UConn. He is now being dealt before his fourth NBA season. Last year he averaged 5.1 points in 51 games and played just 13.6 minutes a night. That was a sharp drop from 2024-25, when he posted 10.8 points in 23.6 minutes.

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Peavy, a 6-foot-7 rookie, appeared in 61 games for New Orleans last season and averaged 4.3 points. He is part of the outgoing package as the Pelicans trim depth they no longer need.

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Johnson’s fifth team in three seasons Johnson, 21, was the No. 21 pick in the 2024 draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. New Orleans will be his fifth team in three seasons. He split last year between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks, was included in the Anthony Davis blockbuster between Dallas and Washington, then went to Memphis when the Mavericks sent him there for Aldama in July.

Taj Gibson, 41, played 10 games for Memphis last season. The 17-year veteran has now suited up for eight NBA teams. He gives New Orleans a cheap, experienced big who can be waived if the roster does not need him.

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What Memphis get out of it The Grizzlies pick up two young wings plus extra second-round capital while already sitting several guaranteed contracts above the 15-man minimum. That means more roster decisions before opening night. Hawkins and Peavy give a rebuilding Memphis more swingmen to evaluate; the pick and swap add future flexibility.

For the Pelicans, the return is a low-cost look at Johnson and a veteran who can be cut. The real win is a cleaner path to add Mathurin as sixth-man scoring. Hawkins, once a lottery flier in New Orleans, now starts over in Memphis before his rookie contract expires.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.