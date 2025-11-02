New York City Marathon 2025: Kenya dominates as Benson Kipruto and Hellen Obiri claim titles

Kenya completed a clean sweep at the 2025 New York City Marathon on Sunday, with Benson Kipruto and Hellen Obiri winning the men’s and women’s races in dominant fashion, while both events delivered thrilling finishes and record-breaking performances.

Kipruto edges photo finish in men’s race Benson Kipruto won his fourth major marathon title, clocking 2 hours, 8 minutes, and 9 seconds after a dramatic sprint finish through Central Park.

The 33-year-old Kenyan was pushed to the line by compatriot Alexander Mutiso, finishing less than 0.2 seconds ahead in one of the closest finishes in race history. Albert Korir, the 2021 champion, placed third in 2:08:57.

“It was amazing. The last part was so hard,” Kipruto said afterward. “I was pushing so hard to make sure I win.”

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, a two-time Olympic champion and the only man to have run a marathon under two hours, finished 17th in 2:14:36, amid speculation it could be his final competitive appearance.

Obiri breaks course record in women’s race In the women’s division, Hellen Obiri defended her 2023 title and set a new course record of 2:19:51, surpassing Margaret Okayo’s 22-year-old record of 2:22:31.

Obiri, who won bronze at the Paris Olympics, pulled away from compatriot Sharon Lokedi (2:20:07) in the final stretch, while Sheila Chepkirui finished third in 2:20:24 to complete an all-Kenyan podium.

“We had a very strong field,” said Obiri, who also earned an extra $50,000 for the record. “I told myself, let me try to do my best, let me push.”

Wheelchair champions: Hug and Scaroni triumph In the wheelchair races, Switzerland’s Marcel Hug continued his dominance, winning a record-extending seventh New York title in 1:30:16.

In the women’s wheelchair race, American Susannah Scaroni finished first in 1:42:10, capping her strong season on home soil.

Strong American showing In the women’s race, Americans Fiona O’Keeffe and Annie Frisbie finished fourth and fifth, respectively, while Dutch star Sifan Hassan — fresh off her Sydney Marathon win — came in sixth.

The marathon, now in its 49th year of running through all five boroughs, started in Staten Island and ended amid roaring crowds in Central Park. Temperatures in the low 50s Fahrenheit provided near-perfect running conditions for the 50,000-plus participants.