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New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart sparks Trump rally controversy as teammate Abdul Carter questions move

The event took place at Rockland Community College, where Jaxson Dart stepped up to greet the crowd. He addressed supporters and introduced Donald Trump.

Aachal Maniyar
Published23 May 2026, 07:27 PM IST
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and US President Donald Trump shake hands during an event inside Eugene Levy Fieldhouse at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, US.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and US President Donald Trump shake hands during an event inside Eugene Levy Fieldhouse at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, US.(Bloomberg)
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New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has found himself in the middle of a heated political debate after appearing at a campaign rally for Rep. Mike Lawler in Suffern, New York. The young signal-caller introduced President Donald Trump on Friday. As the Giants gear up for the new season under head coach John Harbaugh, the incident has raised fresh questions about mixing politics with football.

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Jaxson Dart's spotlight moment at the rally

The event took place at Rockland Community College, where Jaxson Dart stepped up to greet the crowd. He addressed supporters by saying hello to "Big Blue Nation" and expressed pride in presenting the "45th and 47th President of the United States." Trump responded warmly, calling the quarterback a future Hall of Famer. The moment quickly went viral, highlighting Dart's growing profile both on and off the field.

For many New York Giants fans, the appearance felt like a proud nod to the team's loyal supporters. However, New York remains a traditionally blue-leaning state, and not everyone was thrilled to see an NFL player take the stage with the president.

Abdul Carter's reaction

Social media lit up with mixed views. Some celebrated the quarterback for standing by his beliefs, while others voiced disappointment over what they saw as a distraction from football. Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan offered subtle criticism, adding fuel to the online conversation.

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The situation escalated when Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter shared his thoughts publicly on X. Carter wrote, "Thought this was AI," followed by, "What we doing, man?" His blunt post has sparked debate about whether teammates should air differences so openly, especially during the buildup to training camp.

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Team dynamics and the push to focus on the NFL

With the New York Giants preparing for the upcoming NFL season, the controversy comes at a sensitive time. Head coach John Harbaugh has emphasized building chemistry and keeping the focus on the gridiron. Observers point out that athletes often face tough choices when personal views collide with team goals in today's divided world.

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Many in the sports community are now urging everyone involved to move past the politics. They argue that the real story should be the Giants' on-field performance and how Dart fits into the quarterback picture. Questions remain about how the locker room will handle any lingering tension as the team works to gel ahead of the first preseason game.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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