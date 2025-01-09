New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has landed himself in trouble following his OnlyFans tweet last year. Gardner is being sued by a 42-year-old, named Kalli Mariakis. The middle-aged woman from Mississippi filed a defamation suit against Gardner. According to Mariakis, Gardner has falsely claimed that she had an OnlyFans account.

The incident between Mariakis and Gardner took place in August 2024 on social media platform ‘X’. It all started when Gardner posted a photo which had boxes, a ladder and construction equipment. He captioned the post “Do I even have to say what I’m getting built at my new house?”

Mariakis 'jokingly' replied in comments, “A simulator to teach you how not to commit pass interference or defensive holding?” Mariakis had claimed in the lawsuit that she commented 'jokingly'.

In reply to Mariakis, Gardner said, “I’m sure your husband wouldn’t like it if I told him you [direct messaged] me your OF link would he?”. This did not go well with Mariakis as she filed a lawsuit in New Jersey Superior Court on December 31, 2024.

Although the post from Gardner's X account was put down, according to the lawsuit, the post by the New York Jets star was viewed by at least 9.5 million people. Based on the court documents viewed by New York Post, the lawsuit also has Barstool Sports as a defendant.

The lawsuit also stated that Mariakas do not have any OnlyFans account, thus making Gardner's comment false. It also claimed that Barstool Sports amplified the issue with a post which stated, “If you’re a Married OnlyFans Model Who’s Been DMing Sauce Gardner, You’d Be Wise Not to Troll Him about His Coverage Skill.”

The suit also claimed that Mariakis and her family has been experiencing “numerous embarrassing moments and harassment from acquaintances, friends, family, co-workers and the public at large” after Gardner's post.