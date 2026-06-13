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New York Knicks announce official watch parties for NBA Finals Game 5; all you need to know

The Knicks are one win away from ending a long championship drought. These watch parties and bar partnerships give fans safe, fun ways to come together, celebrate the moment, and hopefully witness history.

Aachal Maniyar
Published13 Jun 2026, 08:33 PM IST
Players and fans celebrate after the New York Knicks' victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series,
Players and fans celebrate after the New York Knicks' victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series,(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
AI Quick Read

The New York Knicks are giving fans multiple ways to gather and cheer as they try to win the franchise’s first NBA title in 53 years. On Saturday, the team announced three official watch parties for Game 5 against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio. Big screens will be set up at Radio City Music Hall, Plaza33 outside Madison Square Garden, and Wollman Rink in Central Park so supporters can watch together in safe, organized settings.

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These events come at a perfect time. Knicks fans across the city and Tri-State area have been waiting decades for this moment, and the watch parties let everyone share the excitement without needing a ticket to Texas.

Radio City Music Hall offers a ticketed experience

The most formal option is at the legendary Radio City Music Hall. Tickets cost $10 each, and every dollar goes to the Garden of Dreams Foundation, which supports children through sports and entertainment programs.

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Tickets go on sale at 10 AM, and doors open at 7 PM. The historic theater provides a grand setting with excellent screens and sound, making it ideal for fans who want a memorable night out while supporting a good cause.

Also Read | New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs: What happened in 2026 NBA Finals Game 4

Plaza33 brings fans close to Madison Square Garden

For those who want to feel the energy right outside the Knicks’ home arena, an outdoor watch party is planned at Plaza33 on Seventh Avenue. Registration opens at 10 AM. A maximum of 3,000 fans will be allowed inside the NYPD’s frozen zone, and everyone will be screened by police for safety.

Fans must be in place by 8:30 PM to attend. This location gives supporters the chance to be near the Garden atmosphere while watching on large screens in a secure outdoor space.

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Free watch party at Wollman Rink in Central Park

A no-cost option is available at Wollman Rink in Central Park. This scenic outdoor spot offers a relaxed, family-friendly way to watch the game surrounded by the park’s beauty. Registration opens at 10 AM, and gates open at 7 PM.

It’s a great choice for groups who prefer fresh air and a more casual vibe while still being part of the official Knicks experience.

Also Read | NBA Finals 2026 ticket prices at MSG vs 2026 FIFA World Cup final ticket costs

Partner bars provide neighbourhood options across the Tri-State area

Fans who want a more local setting can visit one of the many bars in the Knicks Playoff Bar Network. These spots will show the game with food and drinks available.

In Manhattan, popular choices include Amity Hall, Hurley's, Legends Bar, and Mustang Harry's. Brooklyn fans can go to BK Backyard. In Queens, Pig Beach BBQ and Break Bar are participating. The Bronx has Last Stop Bar and Rambling House, while Staten Island offers Jimmy Max. New Jersey locations include Hudson Hall in Jersey City and The Shepard and The Knucklehead in Hoboken.

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With options in every borough and across the river, almost every neighbourhood has a convenient place to watch with fellow supporters.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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