New York Mets fire Carlos Mendoza after 34-47 start; Andy Green named interim manager

The New York Mets have fired manager Carlos Mendoza on Friday after the team fell to a 34-47 record and dropped its sixth straight game. The move ends Mendoza’s third season in charge, with the club declining to exercise his option for 2027. Former Padres manager Andy Green will serve as interim manager for the remainder of the year.

David Stearns explains the change New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns issued a statement that balanced praise for Mendoza with the need for a fresh approach.

“Carlos has led the organization with passion and grace and is beloved by everyone who works with him on a daily basis,” said Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns in a statement.

“Carlos’ impact on our players, staff, and culture over the last three seasons has been transformative. Unfortunately, we know we are falling short and change is necessary to move forward.”

Mendoza, 46, guided the club through three very different seasons. The decision to move on came as the Mets posted one of the weakest offenses in baseball despite carrying the second-highest payroll in Major League Baseball.

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Carlos Mendoza’s three seasons in New York Mets In his first year in 2024, Carlos Mendoza led a dramatic turnaround. The Mets were near the bottom of the standings in June yet rallied to reach the National League Championship Series, falling just two wins short of the World Series.

The 2025 season brought the opposite result. The team opened with the best record in baseball but collapsed over the final three and a half months and missed the postseason entirely.

This year has been even more difficult. High expectations followed a busy offseason, yet the Mets have been unable to find consistency at the plate or in the standings.

Big roster overhaul did not deliver Stearns and owner Steve Cohen completely rebuilt the roster during the winter. Longtime players Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil were traded. Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz left as free agents. Most of Carlos Mendoza’s coaching staff was also dismissed after the 2025 finale.

New pieces arrived to support cornerstones Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor. Second baseman Marcus Semien came from the Texas Rangers, center fielder Luis Robert Jr arrived from the Chicago White Sox, and right-handers Freddy Peralta and Tobias Meyers were acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers. Bo Bichette was signed to play third base, Jorge Polanco joined at first base, and former Yankees relievers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver were added to the bullpen.

The changes were meant to push the Mets back into contention. Instead, the team has struggled from the start of 2026.

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