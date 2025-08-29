Yankees vs White Sox: Key players, odds and when and where to watch

The New York Yankees will face off against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, August 29, at Rate Field. The White Sox have the home ground advantage at Rate Field, but the Yankees have been on a winning streak recently. The team’s Thursday 10-4 win over the White Sox marked their fifth consecutive victory, ESPN reported.

Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham hit two-run homers while Jazz Chisholm Jr. managed to record two hits and an RBI, the outlet reported. Miguel Vargas managed to hit his first career grand slam in the second inning on Thursday, but his efforts were not enough for Chicago to bounce back.

With both teams gearing up for another battle on Friday, here is everything you need to know about the Yankees vs White Sox game.

Yankees vs White Sox odds The Yankees are listed as -220 moneyline favorites, Fox News reported. Bookmakers are giving the underdog White Sox +180 moneyline odds to win. The Yankees are the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 9 runs, with -113 odds to go under and -107 odds to go over.

Yankees vs White Sox: When and where to watch The game will start at 7:40 pm ET at Rate Field. CHSN and YES will air the match.

Yankees vs White Sox: Players to watch out for Miguel Vargas sustained a left wrist contusion on Thursday, three innings after hitting his first career grand slam.

The White Sox player is scheduled to have an MRI on Friday, the Associated Press reported. It is not known how long the second baseman could be sidelined. With Vargas injured, the White Sox will be pinning their hopes on Lenyn Sosa and Andrew Benintendi.

As for the Yankees, Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham are expected to remain key players. Aaron Judge leads the team in home runs (41) as well as runs batted in (95). He may prove pivotal for the New York-based side once again.

FAQs When is the Yankees vs White Sox game? The match is on August 29 in Chicago.

What time does the Yankees vs White Sox game start? The Yankees vs White Sox match starts at 7:30 pm ET.