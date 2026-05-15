NFL 2026 international games schedule: Check dates, times, and matchups for nine global clashes

The NFL is taking its biggest step yet into the global spotlight in 2026. Ahead of the full regular-season schedule drop, the league announced all nine international games spanning four continents and seven countries. Sixteen teams will travel, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers each playing twice overseas. From Australia’s first-ever NFL game to return trips in London and new stops in Paris and Madrid, here’s your complete guide to the 2026 international slate.

Australian NFL debut: San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Week 1 The league opens its global journey Down Under on Thursday, September 10, at 8:35 PM ET when the San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both 2025 playoff teams bring star power, Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey for San Francisco, and Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, plus new arrival Davante Adams for the Rams. It marks the second meeting in the Kyle Shanahan-Sean McVay rivalry this season and promises high-scoring fantasy appeal right from Week 1.

Brazil showdown: Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys in Rio (Week 3) Baltimore Ravens travels to face Dallas at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, September 27, at 4:25 PM ET. This rare interconference clash gives both sides early-season film to study. Lamar Jackson leads the Ravens in their first year under head coach Jesse Minter, while Dak Prescott aims to flip a 6-1 historical deficit against Baltimore. The two quarterbacks have met just once before, a thrilling 2024 Ravens win.

Also Read | Calais Campbell signs one-year deal to reunite with Baltimore Ravens

London triple header: Three big matchups across Weeks 4-6 The NFL returns to the UK for three straight weeks at Tottenham Hotspur and Wembley Stadiums.

Week 4 – Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders (October 4, 9:30 AM ET): Both teams seek bounce-back seasons after tough 2025 campaigns. Jayden Daniels looks to regain form for Washington; Indianapolis hopes Daniel Jones is healthy after his Achilles injury.

Week 5 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars (October 11, 9:30 AM ET): Philadelphia visits Jacksonville’s London home. The Eagles haven’t played in Jacksonville since 2010, but the teams met in London back in 2018.

Week 6 – Texans vs Jaguars (October 18, 9:30 AM ET, Wembley): A crucial AFC South battle. The Jaguars, coming off a 13-4 season, stay in London for back-to-back games against division rival Houston.

Also Read | Aaron Rodgers set to visit Pittsburgh Steelers; likely to play for team in 2026

Paris premiere: Pittsburgh Steelers vs New Orleans Saints (Week 7) Pittsburgh heads to Stade de France on Sunday, October 25, at 9:30 AM ET to meet New Orleans in the NFL’s first Paris game. Mike McCarthy’s Steelers face his former offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, and the Saints. Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation remains a major storyline, while rookie standout Tyler Shough is expected to start for New Orleans.

Also Read | Calais Campbell signs one-year deal to reunite with Baltimore Ravens

Madrid return: Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons (Week 9) On Sunday, November 8, at 9:30 AM ET, Cincinnati and Atlanta clash at Bernabéu Stadium. Bijan Robinson, fresh off a monster All-Pro year, leads the Falcons’ young attack against Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. Both clubs missed the playoffs in 2025 and arrive hungry for a rebound.

Munich matchup: New England Patriots vs Detroit Lions (Week 10) New England visits Detroit in Germany on Sunday, November 15, at 9:30 AM ET (FOX). The Patriots surprised everyone by reaching the Super Bowl last season behind MVP runner-up Drake Maye. The Lions bring a stacked offense featuring Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, whose mother was born in Germany.