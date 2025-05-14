NFL cancels accelerator program, aims to revamp for May 2026

The NFL has canceled its accelerator program, designed to promote diversity hiring practices for head coaches and front office positions, citing a need for improvements.

The next accelerator event, which connects individuals of diverse backgrounds with owners and team executives, was scheduled to take place next week in Minnesota.

According to reports, league officials determined that the program needed a revamp to improve effectiveness.

"Every offseason, we take a step back to reflect on the positives and areas for improvement of our programs and assess ways to make them more impactful," Dasha Smith, NFL executive vice president and chief administrative officer, said in a statement.

"This year, we assessed and identified additional opportunities with the Accelerator -- including combining the coaching and front office programs to ensure the Accelerator continues to be as impactful as possible."

Smith noted that the next accelerator event would take place in May 2026, which "will allow us to reimagine the program, reflecting on the feedback and engaging with stakeholders so we can ensure a successful program in the future."

League officials emphasized that the cancellation does not mean it will end the NFL's commitment to diversity. Rather, it allows the league to strengthen its efforts to ensure that everyone receives fair opportunities.

"We're steadfast in our commitment to strengthen our talent pipeline and create an environment that reflects the diversity of our fan base," Smith said. "The NFL strives to be a unifying force, and we are confident the next evolution of our efforts will take us one step closer to that goal."

The NFL began holding accelerator events at its spring meetings starting in 2022 after league officials perceived that owners were passing over highly qualified individuals of color for vacant positions. The NFL also has the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview minorities for open general manager, head coaching and coordinator positions.

So far, however, just two individuals have landed jobs as a result of the accelerator program: Ran Carthon (Tennessee Titans general manager, fired in 2024) and Aaron Glenn (current New York Jets head coach).