Netflix is bringing a unique Christmas gift to sports fans this year by exclusively streaming the NFL's two marquee Christmas Day games on December 25, 2024. The Super Bowl LVIII-winning Kansas City Chiefs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Houston Texans. This is part of Netflix's expanding live sports content, which includes major performances during the games.

Pre-game and halftime performances The Christmas Day NFL games will be enhanced with live performances. Mariah Carey will start the festivities with a new rendition of her holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You." At the Chiefs vs. Steelers game, retired military veterans quartet, Voices of Service, will sing the national anthem. Later, Grammy-winning group Pentatonix will perform the national anthem at the Ravens vs. Texans game in Houston. The halftime show will feature a live performance by Beyoncé, marking the debut of tracks from her "Cowboy Carter" album.

How to watch NFL Christmas Games on Netflix To watch the NFL games on Netflix, viewers must have a subscription and log into their Netflix account. All Netflix plans will include access to the games. Additionally, the games will be broadcast locally in each team's home and away market and will also be available to stream via NFL+ on mobile.

Schedule of NFL Christmas Day ames on Netflix 1:00 PM ET – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

4:30 PM ET – Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

Beyoncé’s halftime show at Ravens vs. Texans game Beyoncé will perform live at the halftime show during the Ravens vs. Texans game in her hometown of Houston. This will be the first time she performs songs from her “Cowboy Carter” album live.

Viewing limitations: Availability after livestream In the US, the NFL Christmas games will be available for a limited time and will expire three hours after the live broadcast ends. For viewers outside the US, the games will be available for 24 hours post-livestream.

