NFL Christmas Day Games are coming to Netflix – Here’s how to watch Chiefs vs Steelers, Ravens vs Texans

Netflix is bringing a unique Christmas gift to sports fans this year by exclusively streaming the NFL's two marquee Christmas Day games on December 25, 2024. The Super Bowl LVIII-winning Kansas City Chiefs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Houston Texans. This is part of Netflix's expanding live sports content, which includes major performances during the games.
The Christmas Day NFL games will be enhanced with live performances. Mariah Carey will start the festivities with a new rendition of her holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You." At the Chiefs vs. Steelers game, retired military veterans quartet, Voices of Service, will sing the national anthem. Later, Grammy-winning group Pentatonix will perform the national anthem at the Ravens vs. Texans game in Houston. The halftime show will feature a live performance by Beyoncé, marking the debut of tracks from her "Cowboy Carter" album.
To watch the NFL games on Netflix, viewers must have a subscription and log into their Netflix account. All Netflix plans will include access to the games. Additionally, the games will be broadcast locally in each team's home and away market and will also be available to stream via NFL+ on mobile.
1:00 PM ET – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
4:30 PM ET – Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans
Beyoncé will perform live at the halftime show during the Ravens vs. Texans game in her hometown of Houston. This will be the first time she performs songs from her “Cowboy Carter” album live.
In the US, the NFL Christmas games will be available for a limited time and will expire three hours after the live broadcast ends. For viewers outside the US, the games will be available for 24 hours post-livestream.
This special event marks a historic partnership between the NFL and Netflix, bringing live NFL games to the streaming platform for the first time on Christmas Day. With high-profile performances and intense matchups, it's set to be a memorable day for sports fans worldwide.