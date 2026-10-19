NFL confirms Steelers vs Saints Paris game will go ahead on October 25 amid France protests

The NFL has confirmed that the Week 7 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints will go ahead as planned on October 25 at Stade de France, north of Paris. This marks the league’s first regular-season game in France. Officials say preparations remain on track even as civil unrest, protests, and street violence continue across the country.

Is the Steelers-Saints game in Paris still happening? The league said the contest at Stade de France remains scheduled, with no changes to the date or venue at this time. Both clubs are continuing their normal travel and practice plans. The Saints intend to fly to Paris immediately after their Sunday game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Steelers will practice in Pittsburgh before departing for France on Thursday.

What has the NFL said about the unrest? The league issued a clear statement emphasizing that operations are unaffected so far. “Preparations continue as scheduled for NFL events and the game at Stade de France next Sunday,” the NFL said. “We continue to work closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters. We are also providing the two clubs with regular updates. There's been no disruption or impact at league sites.”

Notably, the NFL is monitoring developments closely, and a venue change could still be considered if conditions worsen. So far, however, there has been no impact on sites the league will use during the week.

How are the New Orleans Saints preparing on the ground? New Orleans Saints spokesman Greg Bensel confirmed the team is aligned with the NFL’s position and is proceeding with its travel plans. “In addition to working closely with the NFL, we have also maintained daily security updates with our security partners in France,” Bensel said. “Members of our football operations staff and internal security team have been on the ground in France for the past few days, and there has been no disruption or impact at any of our team sites.”

The Saints chose to travel directly from the New York area to shorten the overall trip and allow the full week in France for time-zone adjustment.

What is driving the protests in France? Nationwide demonstrations against rising living costs and school conditions have drawn hundreds of thousands of people. Reports indicate that peaceful marches involving 500,000 to 800,000 participants turned violent in multiple cities when masked groups clashed with police, looted businesses, and set fires. Authorities reported at least 1,800 arrests, including 855 in the Paris region. In Limoges, protesters set fire to the historic town hall. President Emmanuel Macron was scheduled to meet senior officials and address the nation.