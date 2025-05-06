NFL draft returns to Washington D.C. in 2027, Donald Trump hails National Mall venue

US President Donald Trump on Monday (May 5) confirmed that the 2027 NFL Draft will take place in Washington, D.C., marking the event’s return to the capital for the first time in more than 80 years. The announcement was made in the Oval Office, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Commanders owner Josh Harris, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in attendance.

“I don’t think there’s ever been anything like that,” Trump said of the National Mall hosting the event. “It’s going to be beautiful. It’s going to be something that nobody else will ever be able to duplicate… It’s very exciting.”

Big win for the Commanders and D.C. The move is being seen as a significant off-field victory for the Washington Commanders, who are currently undergoing a resurgence under Harris’s new ownership group.

“What a great day for Washington,” Harris said. “I believe we’ll get over a million people, and it’s going to be an amazing day and it’ll showcase what Washington’s all about.”

The announcement follows another major development: a tentative agreement between the team and D.C. officials to build a new stadium on the old RFK site, pending council approval. Trump endorsed the site plan, saying, “I don’t think there is a better site anywhere in the world.”

Economic boost for the city Mayor Bowser emphasised the economic benefits of hosting the draft. “We believe in investing in sports because they have helped us transform neighborhoods,” she said. “Americans from all 50 states will come to their nation’s capital and enjoy our beautiful city and museums.”

NFL sees D.C. as key market Goodell highlighted the importance of the capital for the league’s future.

“The draft has really become one of the great entertainment and sports events,” he said. “It will not just be an event. It will be something that will show the world how far the nation’s capital has come and where it’s going.”

Commanders’ turnaround The draft’s return to D.C. will coincide with the third anniversary of the team selecting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in his rookie season.

“I have to say that Josh had a very good draft a short while ago,” Trump said. “You have a very good quarterback — a great quarterback, I think.”

Under GM Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn, the team has seen a dramatic turnaround. Goodell noted the momentum: "The turnaround from losing to winning is immeasurable in so many ways,” he said. “To have a franchise here that everybody is proud of… is something that’s going to be great for the NFL, too.”

After Detroit drew a record 750,000 fans in 2024, Washington’s 2027 edition could draw more than a million, organisers say.