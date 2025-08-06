NFL plans for new media package for streaming services; What's National Football League's new business plan all about?

In a new development, the National Football League (NFL) has struck a deal with ESPN, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, where the former will put together a few games for its new media package which they would see to its potential streaming partners.

The development is a part of an agreement, announced on Tuesday, where ESPN will acquire NFL Network and certain other media assets owned and controlled by the NFL – including NFL’s linear RedZone Channel, and NFL Fantasy – in exchange for a 10 per cent equity stake in ESPN. Currently four games are being aired on NFL Network.

According to a report in Bloomberg.com, the NFL is the most sellable media property in the United States with its games topping the charts in the list of most-watched telecasts. The report further stated that the league takes home more than $10 billion a year for its broadcast rights from media companies.

As a part of the agreement, Disney will take control of the NFL network with its games to be sold to potential buyers like Apple Inc., Netflix Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube, etc. Amazon.com Inc. and NBC parent Comcast Corp are already in business with NFL.

Six years back in 2019, NFL had created a package of Thursday games for Fox Corp. They eventually sold those rights to Amazon in 2022. Netflix, which is one of the largest paid streaming services in the world, had agreed to stream a couple of Christmas Day games last year.

What does NFL x ESPN agreement say? NFL Network, including both linear and digital rights, would be owned and operated by ESPN and fully integrated into ESPN DTC.

ESPN would own broad rights to the RedZone brand and distribute the NFL RedZone Channel to pay TV operators for continued inclusion into their sports packages.

NFL Fantasy Football would merge with ESPN Fantasy Football, creating the official Fantasy season-long game of the NFL and one best-in-class digital experience.

In total, ESPN’s platforms will license an additional three NFL games per season to air on NFL Network. In addition, ESPN will adjust its overall NFL game schedule, with four games (including some from overlapping windows) shifting to NFL Network, which will continue to present seven games per season.

The NFL will continue to own and operate its retained media businesses including properties such as NFL Films and key fan-facing platforms such as NFL+, NFL.com, the NFL Podcast Network, the NFL FAST Channel and the official sites for the league’s 32 clubs. It will also continue to own, operate, and produce NFL RedZone, and retain the rights to distribute NFL RedZone digitally.