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NFL preseason Week 1 schedule 2026: Check dates, live streaming details and more

Set your reminders, grab a seat, and enjoy the first full weekend of NFL action in 2026. The real games are still a few weeks away, but the dress rehearsal is already delivering plenty of storylines.

Aachal Maniyar
Published13 Aug 2026, 08:16 PM IST
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NFL preseason Week 1 schedule 2026
NFL preseason Week 1 schedule 2026(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
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Football fans finally have something real to look forward to. The NFL preseason is here, and Week 1 brings a full slate of games starting August 13. After the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers opened things up with the Hall of Fame Game on August 6, the rest of the league is ready to take the field.

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Thursday night alone features six games. Viewers will get early looks at stars like Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers, Ja’Marr Chase, and Joe Burrow. Las Vegas Raiders fans also get their first chance to see No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza in an actual NFL game.

NFL games, today – Thursday, August 13

Here is the complete list of Thursday’s matchups with start times:

Cincinnati Bengals vs Detroit Lions, 7 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers, 7 PM ET (NFL Network)

New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts, 7:30 PM ET

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers, 8 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders vs Arizona Cardinals, 8 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers vs Tennessee Titans, 9 PM ET (NFL Network)

The Steelers-Packers game stands out because it pairs Aaron Rodgers against Jordan Love on the same national broadcast. Over in Arizona, Mendoza is expected to take snaps in his first taste of pro football. These games give coaches a chance to evaluate depth and give rookies meaningful reps before the regular season arrives.

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Also Read | Lane Johnson retirement: Eagles RT says 2026 season likely to be his last

Full NFL preseason Week 1 schedule

The weekend stays busy with more action on Friday and Saturday.

Friday, August 14

Atlanta Falcons vs Denver Broncos, 7 PM ET

New York Jets vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 PM ET

Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins, 7 PM ET

Saturday, August 15

Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns, 1 PM ET

Buffalo Bills vs Carolina Panthers, 1 PM ET

New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings, 1 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams, 4 PM ET

New Orleans Saints vs Jacksonville Jaguars, 4 PM ET

Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles, 7 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks vs Dallas Cowboys, 8 PM ET

Most starters will play limited snaps this week. The real value comes from watching how the backups and younger players perform under game pressure. Coaches use these contests to settle roster battles and test new schemes before the games start counting in September.

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Also Read | Chicago Bears roster bubble: 4 players fighting for spots after training camp

How to watch NFL preseason games

National games will air on NFL Network. Local markets will carry many of the remaining contests on regional network stations.

For those who cut the cord, NFL+ Premium streams every preseason game. ESPN+ Unlimited and Fubo also pick up several of the nationally televised matchups.

Preseason football is imperfect by design. The scores rarely matter, but the film does. Fans get an early window into which rookies are ready, which veterans still have something left, and which teams look sharp heading into the regular season.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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