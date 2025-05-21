NFL rule change; Motion to ban the ‘Tush Push’ play fails to garner enough votes

The Green Bay Packers' proposal to ban defending champions Philadelphia Eagles' controversial ‘Tush Push’ play failed to garner three-fourths of the votes. 22 of the 32 teams voted in favour of the ban; 10 teams voted against the move.

‘Tush Push’ ban proposal The Green Bay Packers proposed the move in April, where they didn't have any enough support to push it for a voting. The Packers changed the language of the proposal and submitted a diluted version to the league. They also eliminated "immediately at the snap" in the revised motion.

The move failed to get three-fourths of the votes (24 out of 32) at the league meeting in Minneapolis. 22 teams voted in favour of the move and 10 teams voted against the move.

According to Adam Schefter, ESPN's NFL insider, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Detroit Lions voted against the ban move.

The controversial move

Victory for Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles, the defending champions, celebrated the failure of the proposal with a two-worded caption “Push On”

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX on February 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles suffered a narrow defeat against the Chiefs two years ago.

Jason Kelce factor The Eagles brought former center Jason Kelce, one of the players who fueled the success of the tush push, to the meetings in Minnesota with owner Jeffrey Lurie to provide more clarity around the play.

The NFL has said no injuries have been reported on a tush push since its inception. In April, NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay stressed the issues surrounding the play extend beyond safety.