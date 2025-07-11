NFL star Najee Harris sustains eye injury in Fourth of July fireworks mishap

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris injured his eye after a fireworks accident at a July Fourth event, his agent Doug Hendrickson said on Thursday.

However, the NFL star is expected to be ‘ready’ for the upcoming NFL season as the eye injury he sustained was ‘superficial’, according to Hendrickson.

Harris was one of multiple hurt people in the East Bay town of Antioch, Calif., when the fireworks mishap occurred around 12:18 a.m. on July 5, according to Antioch police.

Harris' agent released the statement on Thursday following online rumours, which began making their way into the mainstream media.

"Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees," Hendrickson said in his statement, acknowledging the incident.