NFL Week 1 2026 recap: Cincinnati Bengals flash contender upside as Chicago Bears explode and Green Bay Packers collapse

Week 1 of the NFL 2026 season is almost complete. Fifteen games are in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos still play Monday night. The opening weekend already produced a Super Bowl-looking Cincinnati Bengals defense, a record Chicago Bears outburst and another late Green Bay Packers collapse.

Cincinnati Bengals defense looks like a contender The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33-27 after forcing four turnovers and recording four sacks. Tampa Bay’s 27 points included a pick-six and a late score against a prevent defense. Joe Burrow went 25-of-35 for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception and was sacked only once.

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“Yeah, if I didn’t have that interception, I’m feeling great walking out of here. You can’t make plays like that,” Burrow said. If that defense holds, Cincinnati is a real Super Bowl threat.

Chicago Bears drop 59, Green Bay Packers blow another lead The Chicago Bears beat the Carolina Panthers 59-37 in the highest-scoring Week 1 game in NFL history. Caleb Williams accounted for four touchdowns. D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai combined for 224 rushing yards and four scores. One 59-point night is an outlier. Ben Johnson’s offense still looks built to finish among the league’s best.

The Green Bay Packers led the Minnesota Vikings 22-10 in the third quarter with Carson Wentz in after Kyler Murray left. Green Bay then took points off the board after an offsides penalty, failed on fourth-and-1 and allowed 29 unanswered points in a 39-22 loss.

“We’re going to be aggressive,” Matt LaFleur said. “It was going to be an eight-point game. If it would have been a two-possession game, I probably would have thought otherwise.” Jordan Love added: “You look at that fourth quarter, they got the momentum, and they started rolling, and that’s where we kind of fell apart.”

Rest of the AFC The Baltimore Ravens overpowered the Indianapolis Colts 41-23. Derrick Henry ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns and moved into third on the NFL’s all-time rushing touchdown list.

The Buffalo Bills beat the Houston Texans 36-31 on the road. Josh Allen accounted for four scores and a 96-yard game-winning drive.

The Jacksonville Jaguars routed the Cleveland Browns 34-10. Deshaun Watson threw an opening-drive interception, took five sacks and scored only in garbage time. “Of course, everyone’s going to look at the quarterback in this situation,” Watson said. Todd Monken replied: “We’re putting this on Deshaun, which is unfair.” He also said Cleveland will “evaluate everything” before Week 2.

The New York Jets beat the Tennessee Titans 23-10. The Pittsburgh Steelers edged the Atlanta Falcons 20-13 in a low-yardage slog. The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Miami Dolphins 27-13. Tennessee and Miami both look like long-season teams.

Rest of the NFC The Detroit Lions survived the New Orleans Saints 31-30 in overtime after blowing a 21-0 second-half lead. The Philadelphia Eagles held off the Washington Commanders 24-22. The New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-20 on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals upset the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14.

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The San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-7 in Melbourne. The Seattle Seahawks opened the season with a 13-10 win over the New England Patriots.