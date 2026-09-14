NFL Week 1 2026 recap: Cincinnati Bengals flash contender upside as Chicago Bears explode and Green Bay Packers collapse

Week 1 of the NFL 2026 season is almost complete. Fifteen games are in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos still play Monday night. The opening weekend already produced a Super Bowl-looking Cincinnati Bengals defense, a record Chicago Bears outburst and another late Green Bay Packers collapse.

Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals defense looks like a contender The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33-27 after forcing four turnovers and recording four sacks. Tampa Bay’s 27 points included a pick-six and a late score against a prevent defense. Joe Burrow went 25-of-35 for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception and was sacked only once.

Also Read | Brandon Graham retires from NFL again after 16 seasons with Philadelphia Eagles

“Yeah, if I didn’t have that interception, I’m feeling great walking out of here. You can’t make plays like that,” Burrow said. If that defense holds, Cincinnati is a real Super Bowl threat.

Chicago Bears drop 59, Green Bay Packers blow another lead The Chicago Bears beat the Carolina Panthers 59-37 in the highest-scoring Week 1 game in NFL history. Caleb Williams accounted for four touchdowns. D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai combined for 224 rushing yards and four scores. One 59-point night is an outlier. Ben Johnson’s offense still looks built to finish among the league’s best.

Advertisement

The Green Bay Packers led the Minnesota Vikings 22-10 in the third quarter with Carson Wentz in after Kyler Murray left. Green Bay then took points off the board after an offsides penalty, failed on fourth-and-1 and allowed 29 unanswered points in a 39-22 loss.

“We’re going to be aggressive,” Matt LaFleur said. “It was going to be an eight-point game. If it would have been a two-possession game, I probably would have thought otherwise.” Jordan Love added: “You look at that fourth quarter, they got the momentum, and they started rolling, and that’s where we kind of fell apart.”

Rest of the AFC The Baltimore Ravens overpowered the Indianapolis Colts 41-23. Derrick Henry ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns and moved into third on the NFL’s all-time rushing touchdown list.

Advertisement

The Buffalo Bills beat the Houston Texans 36-31 on the road. Josh Allen accounted for four scores and a 96-yard game-winning drive.

The Jacksonville Jaguars routed the Cleveland Browns 34-10. Deshaun Watson threw an opening-drive interception, took five sacks and scored only in garbage time. “Of course, everyone’s going to look at the quarterback in this situation,” Watson said. Todd Monken replied: “We’re putting this on Deshaun, which is unfair.” He also said Cleveland will “evaluate everything” before Week 2.

The New York Jets beat the Tennessee Titans 23-10. The Pittsburgh Steelers edged the Atlanta Falcons 20-13 in a low-yardage slog. The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Miami Dolphins 27-13. Tennessee and Miami both look like long-season teams.

Rest of the NFC The Detroit Lions survived the New Orleans Saints 31-30 in overtime after blowing a 21-0 second-half lead. The Philadelphia Eagles held off the Washington Commanders 24-22. The New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-20 on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals upset the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14.

Advertisement

Also Read | Who won NFL game last night? Patriots vs Seahawks Super Bowl rematch recap

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-7 in Melbourne. The Seattle Seahawks opened the season with a 13-10 win over the New England Patriots.

Monday night still belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.