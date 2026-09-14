NFL Week 1 2026 recap: Cincinnati Bengals flash contender upside as Chicago Bears explode and Green Bay Packers collapse

Week 1 of the NFL 2026 season is almost complete. Fifteen games are in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos still play Monday night. The opening weekend already produced a Super Bowl-looking Cincinnati Bengals defense, a record Chicago Bears outburst and another late Green Bay Packers collapse.
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33-27 after forcing four turnovers and recording four sacks. Tampa Bay’s 27 points included a pick-six and a late score against a prevent defense. Joe Burrow went 25-of-35 for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception and was sacked only once.
“Yeah, if I didn’t have that interception, I’m feeling great walking out of here. You can’t make plays like that,” Burrow said. If that defense holds, Cincinnati is a real Super Bowl threat.
The Chicago Bears beat the Carolina Panthers 59-37 in the highest-scoring Week 1 game in NFL history. Caleb Williams accounted for four touchdowns. D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai combined for 224 rushing yards and four scores. One 59-point night is an outlier. Ben Johnson’s offense still looks built to finish among the league’s best.
The Green Bay Packers led the Minnesota Vikings 22-10 in the third quarter with Carson Wentz in after Kyler Murray left. Green Bay then took points off the board after an offsides penalty, failed on fourth-and-1 and allowed 29 unanswered points in a 39-22 loss.
“We’re going to be aggressive,” Matt LaFleur said. “It was going to be an eight-point game. If it would have been a two-possession game, I probably would have thought otherwise.” Jordan Love added: “You look at that fourth quarter, they got the momentum, and they started rolling, and that’s where we kind of fell apart.”
The Baltimore Ravens overpowered the Indianapolis Colts 41-23. Derrick Henry ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns and moved into third on the NFL’s all-time rushing touchdown list.
The Buffalo Bills beat the Houston Texans 36-31 on the road. Josh Allen accounted for four scores and a 96-yard game-winning drive.
The Jacksonville Jaguars routed the Cleveland Browns 34-10. Deshaun Watson threw an opening-drive interception, took five sacks and scored only in garbage time. “Of course, everyone’s going to look at the quarterback in this situation,” Watson said. Todd Monken replied: “We’re putting this on Deshaun, which is unfair.” He also said Cleveland will “evaluate everything” before Week 2.
The New York Jets beat the Tennessee Titans 23-10. The Pittsburgh Steelers edged the Atlanta Falcons 20-13 in a low-yardage slog. The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Miami Dolphins 27-13. Tennessee and Miami both look like long-season teams.
The Detroit Lions survived the New Orleans Saints 31-30 in overtime after blowing a 21-0 second-half lead. The Philadelphia Eagles held off the Washington Commanders 24-22. The New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-20 on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals upset the Los Angeles Chargers 26-14.
The San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-7 in Melbourne. The Seattle Seahawks opened the season with a 13-10 win over the New England Patriots.
Monday night still belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.