NFL Week 1: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

The 2026 NFL regular season opens on an unusual note: a Wednesday night Super Bowl rematch in Seattle, followed a day later by the league’s first regular-season game in Australia. Defending champion Seattle Seahawks host New England Patriots in a replay of Super Bowl LX. A packed Sunday slate and a Monday night AFC West clash in Kansas City complete a four-day Week 1 that resets every standings race from 0-0.

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Complete NFL Week 1 schedule and times

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Wednesday kickoff (September 9) New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks – 8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST (Thursday) - NBC, Peacock

Thursday international game (September 10) San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams – 8:35 PM ET / 6:05 AM IST (Friday) - Netflix

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia (local kickoff Friday, September 11, 10:35 AM AEST)

Sunday early afternoon window (September 13) Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - FOX

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - FOX

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST — FOX

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Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST — CBS

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST — CBS

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST — CBS

Sunday late afternoon window Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday) - CBS

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday) - FOX

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday) - CBS

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday) - FOX

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Sunday Night Football Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants – 8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST (Monday) - NBC

Monday Night Football (September 14) Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Tuesday) - ESPN, ABC

Bye week None.

Team news and Week 1 storylines

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Super Bowl rematch Seattle Seahawks raise their Super Bowl LX banner at Lumen Field, then immediately face the same New England Patriots team they beat 29-13 in February.

Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel’s Patriots are chasing a different result after a scoreless first three quarters in the Super Bowl; AJ Brown makes his New England debut opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba, last season’s Offensive Player of the Year.

NFL history in Melbourne The 49ers and Rams open the NFC West race at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the first regular-season NFL game on Australian soil and one of a record nine international games this season. Reigning MVP Matthew Stafford’s Rams are the designated home side. George Kittle (Achilles) and Nick Bosa (ACL) were listed as questions for San Francisco heading into the trip.

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Cowboys-Giants open Sunday night Dallas and New York get the first Sunday Night Football slot of 2026 at MetLife Stadium, a familiar NFC East rivalry used to set the weekend’s closing tone before Monday.

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Live streaming details US viewers get the Wednesday opener on NBC and Peacock. Thursday’s Melbourne game is on Netflix (included with standard Netflix plans in the US; local over-the-air TV in the San Francisco and Los Angeles markets). Sunday games are split between FOX and CBS, with RedZone covering the windows. Sunday Night Football is on NBC/Peacock. Monday Night Football airs on ESPN and ABC.

Indian fans can stream all Week 1 games live and on demand via DAZN NFL Game Pass, including the Wednesday kickoff, the Australia game, the full Sunday slate, and Monday Night Football. NFL+ remains the mobile option for primetime and local games in supported markets, with NFL+ Premium adding RedZone, replays, and condensed games.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.