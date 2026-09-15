NFL Week 2: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

The NFL 2026 regular season moves into Week 2 after a chaotic opener that produced a Super Bowl rematch stunner, a 20-point Rams loss in Melbourne, and a 59-point Bears outburst. Action starts Thursday night in Buffalo, where the Lions and Bills open the new Highmark Stadium, then runs through a packed Sunday and a Monday night NFC reset in Los Angeles.

Complete NFL Week 2 schedule and times

Also Read | NFL Week 1 2026 recap: Bengals flash contender upside as Bears explode

Thursday Night Football (September 17) Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Friday) - Prime Video

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York (first regular-season game at the new stadium)

Sunday early afternoon window (September 20) Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - FOX

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - CBS

Green Bay Packers at New York Jets – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - FOX

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - CBS

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - CBS

Sunday late afternoon window Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos – 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST (Monday) - CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST (Monday) - CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday) - FOX

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday) - FOX

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday) - FOX

Sunday Night Football Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs – 8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST (Monday) - NBC

Monday Night Football (September 21) New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Tuesday) - ESPN, ABC

Bye week None.

Team news and Week 2 storylines

Also Read | Who won NFL game last night? Chiefs vs Broncos Monday Night Football recap

Buffalo Bills open new Highmark Stadium Buffalo host Detroit in the first regular-season game at the $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium. Both clubs are 1-0. Josh Allen threw for 334 yards and two scores and ran for two more in a 36-31 win at Houston. The Lions needed overtime to beat New Orleans. Allen has already praised the new venue. “it’s awesome. The locker rooms are great. The stadium is fantastic. The field is grass,” he said. On the wind, he added: “I think they’ve solved most of it. I think it’ll still be a little wind in here, but I think it’s gonna cut it in half.”

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots try to bounce back New England’s home opener is a date with Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh after a 13-10 Kickoff Game loss at Seattle. Drake Maye threw three fourth-quarter interceptions. “We’re on to Pittsburgh,” Maye said. He also said, “I lost patience and cost us.” AJ Brown is dealing with a high ankle sprain from that game, which raises the stakes for Maye’s supporting cast at Gillette Stadium.

Rams return from Melbourne to face the Giants Los Angeles dropped a 27-7 decision to San Francisco in Australia, the fewest points Matthew Stafford has scored in a start in years. Sean McVay called it “a humbling day for us” and said: “I make no excuses. Whether you want to say it’s about travel or whatever, we just weren’t good enough in that window.” The Giants arrive 1-0 after beating Dallas on Sunday night. Myles Garrett is on injured reserve after arthroscopic knee surgery.

AFC heavyweights and a NFC West follow-up Jacksonville visit Denver that pits two of last season’s strongest AFC sides. Sunday Night Football sends the Colts to Arrowhead after Kansas City beat Denver 31-10. In the late FOX window, Seattle and Arizona are both 1-0, while the 49ers host Miami after dominating the Rams Down Under. Baker Mayfield also gets a first look at the Browns since Cleveland moved on from him.

Live streaming details US viewers get Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. Sunday afternoon games are split between FOX and CBS, with RedZone covering both windows. Sunday Night Football is on NBC and Peacock. Monday Night Football airs on ESPN and ABC.