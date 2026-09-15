NFL Week 2: Full schedule, storylines to watch, live streaming details and more

The NFL 2026 regular season moves into Week 2 after a chaotic opener that produced a Super Bowl rematch stunner, a 20-point Rams loss in Melbourne, and a 59-point Bears outburst. Action starts Thursday night in Buffalo, where the Lions and Bills open the new Highmark Stadium, then runs through a packed Sunday and a Monday night NFC reset in Los Angeles.
Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Friday) - Prime Video
Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York (first regular-season game at the new stadium)
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - FOX
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - FOX
Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - CBS
Green Bay Packers at New York Jets – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - FOX
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - CBS
New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans – 1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST - CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos – 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST (Monday) - CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST (Monday) - CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday) - FOX
Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday) - FOX
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys – 4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST (Monday) - FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs – 8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST (Monday) - NBC
New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams – 8:15 PM ET / 5:45 AM IST (Tuesday) - ESPN, ABC
None.
Buffalo host Detroit in the first regular-season game at the $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium. Both clubs are 1-0. Josh Allen threw for 334 yards and two scores and ran for two more in a 36-31 win at Houston. The Lions needed overtime to beat New Orleans. Allen has already praised the new venue. “it’s awesome. The locker rooms are great. The stadium is fantastic. The field is grass,” he said. On the wind, he added: “I think they’ve solved most of it. I think it’ll still be a little wind in here, but I think it’s gonna cut it in half.”
New England’s home opener is a date with Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh after a 13-10 Kickoff Game loss at Seattle. Drake Maye threw three fourth-quarter interceptions. “We’re on to Pittsburgh,” Maye said. He also said, “I lost patience and cost us.” AJ Brown is dealing with a high ankle sprain from that game, which raises the stakes for Maye’s supporting cast at Gillette Stadium.
Los Angeles dropped a 27-7 decision to San Francisco in Australia, the fewest points Matthew Stafford has scored in a start in years. Sean McVay called it “a humbling day for us” and said: “I make no excuses. Whether you want to say it’s about travel or whatever, we just weren’t good enough in that window.” The Giants arrive 1-0 after beating Dallas on Sunday night. Myles Garrett is on injured reserve after arthroscopic knee surgery.
Jacksonville visit Denver that pits two of last season’s strongest AFC sides. Sunday Night Football sends the Colts to Arrowhead after Kansas City beat Denver 31-10. In the late FOX window, Seattle and Arizona are both 1-0, while the 49ers host Miami after dominating the Rams Down Under. Baker Mayfield also gets a first look at the Browns since Cleveland moved on from him.
US viewers get Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. Sunday afternoon games are split between FOX and CBS, with RedZone covering both windows. Sunday Night Football is on NBC and Peacock. Monday Night Football airs on ESPN and ABC.
Indian fans can stream all Week 2 games live and on demand via DAZN NFL Game Pass, including Thursday Night Football, the full Sunday slate, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football. NFL+ remains the mobile option for primetime and local games in supported markets.