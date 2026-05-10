'Nice to get over the line, get another two points': Jamie Overton after CSKs win over LSG

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 10 (ANI): Jamie Overton of Chennai Super Kings was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for taking three wickets in a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2026 match held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

After receiving his POTM award, Overton said, "It felt good. Bit tight at the end. Nice to get over the line and get another two points."

The 32-year-old English all-rounder took three wickets in the match while conceding 36 runs in his four overs, which helped CSK restrict LSG to 203/8 despite a blazing start by Josh Inglis.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who was the Player of the Match in the CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 match? ⌵ Jamie Overton of Chennai Super Kings was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for taking three wickets in the game. 2 How did Jamie Overton perform with the ball against LSG? ⌵ Jamie Overton took three wickets for 36 runs in his four overs, including the crucial dismissal of Josh Inglis. 3 What was Josh Inglis's contribution to LSG's innings? ⌵ Josh Inglis set the tone for LSG with a blistering 85 runs off just 33 balls, including the fastest IPL fifty at Chepauk in 17 balls. 4 How did CSK achieve their chase of 204 runs against LSG? ⌵ CSK successfully chased the target with contributions from Urvil Patel's quickfire 65 and crucial late knocks from Shivam Dube and Prashant Veer, winning with four balls to spare. 5 What is the significance of the Chepauk pitch for spinners? ⌵ The Chepauk pitch is known to be spin-friendly, especially in the second innings, where spinners bowl with a full grip for all 40 overs, making batting difficult.

Speaking about his bowling, Overton said, "I think I was just doing what I've been doing well. Just keep hitting the top of the stumps and trying to make them hit good balls off the top of the stumps. Nice to get a sort of strangle from the leg-side. Nice to get a couple of wickets, and obviously to get Josh out at that point was crucial. All the time I work with Eric (Simons)."

Josh Inglis of LSG made a breathtaking 85 in just 33 balls, and Overton dismissed him on the very first delivery of the ninth over. He also got rid of Rishabh Pant (15 off 12 balls) in the same over.

Talking about his mindset when the batters are batting aggressively, he said, "I think it's relatively easy. It's just trying to keep doing what you do well. Try not to get too involved in what the batter's doing. They play good shots. They hit good balls for six and four. As long as you can control what you can, and that's hitting the top of stumps and smashing my errors, then the rest of it is out of my control and just trying to keep it as simple as I can."

Overton also got the wicket of Akshat Raghuwanshi in his third over. With that wicket, he took his wicket tally to 14 in this IPL season.

He had bowled only one over in the last match against Delhi Capitals, and there were rumours about his injury, but the seamer cleared up about his fitness after the match.

On his fitness, Overton said, "Feeling good. I feel like I've niggles here and there, but yeah, we'll keep pushing on."

CSK chased down the 204-run target successfully with four balls and five wickets to spare after a quick 65 by Urvil Patel at the start and crucial knocks by Shivam Dube (15 off seven balls) and Prashant Veer (18 off 12 balls) in the end.