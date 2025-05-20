Nick Lodolos strong outing and late offense lead Reds past Pirates, 7-1

Austin Hays and TJ Friedl each had three hits to back up a strong start from Nick Lodolo and lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-1 victory over the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

The Reds matched a season-high five-game winning streak and beat the Pirates for the fourth time in four games this season. Pittsburgh dropped its fourth in a row and has lost 17 of its last 21 games.

The Pirates' offensive woes continued as they have now been held to four runs or fewer for 24 consecutive games.

Pittsburgh's issues at the plate once again meant it wasted a quality start from Mitch Keller (1-6), who went six innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out five.

A costly throwing error by shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa contributed to Cincinnati taking the lead against Keller in the sixth inning. Hays, who drove in two runs, singled and reached second on the errant throw. Gavin Lux, who added two hits to the offense, followed with a double to score Hays and put the Reds ahead 2-1.

Hays put Cincinnati ahead quickly in the top of the first when he roped a double to the wall in left to score the speedy Elly De La Cruz, who reached on a walk. Cincinnati's 3-4 hitters would each drive in two runs in the game.

Pittsburgh tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom half when Bryan Reynolds singled and Joey Bart doubled off the center field wall with two outs. Bart has hits in three of his past four games.

Lodolo (4-4) pitched six innings and held the Pirates scoreless for his final five frames, allowing only two more hits (4 total), issuing one walk and striking out seven.

De La Cruz had two hits as well, and delivered an insurance run in the eighth with a double off Pirates reliever David Bednar that scored Friedl. He then scored on a Hays single.

Will Benson, who was named the National League's Player of the Week on Monday, hit a double in the ninth -- his lone hit -- and scored on a sacrifice fly by Matt McLain as the Reds tacked on three more.