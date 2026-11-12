Who is Niraj Kumar? Five facts about the Navy rifle shooter who won World Championships bronze and an LA 2028 quota

Niraj Kumar won bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions at the ISSF World Championship in Doha on 11 November 2026. The 26-year-old Indian Navy shooter from Punjab scored 346.5 in the final after topping qualification with 591-29x. The medal also secured a Los Angeles 2028 Olympic quota place for India.

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Navy shooter from Punjab Niraj Kumar represents the Indian Navy and hails from Beh Mawa village in Hoshiarpur district, Punjab. He first took up shooting through the National Cadet Corps after his father encouraged him to join. He trained at a makeshift NCC range set up in a tent in Talwara and borrowed equipment to compete at the nationals. Strong performances there led to his recruitment by the Navy.

Bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions The 50m rifle 3 positions event requires shooters to fire from kneeling, prone and standing positions. Niraj’s qualification score of 591-29x placed him first among 50 athletes. In the final, Dmitrii Pimenov, competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete, took gold with a junior world record of 362.8. Slovakia’s Patrik Jany won silver with 357.2. Niraj Kumar finished third with 346.5. He stayed in contention for silver until a 9.4 on his 34th shot, after which Jany pulled ahead with a 10.4.

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LA 2028 quota for India The bronze secured an Olympic quota place at the LA28 Games for India’s National Olympic Committee. It marked India’s second shooting quota from these championships, following Jaypal Malviya’s silver in the men’s 10m air pistol. Three quota places were available in the final.

Because Jany had already earned a quota in the men’s 10m air rifle, and rules limit an athlete to one quota per country, the third place went to Norway’s Jon-Hermann Hegg, who finished fourth with 335.9. The quota belongs to the country, so Niraj Kumar will still need to be selected for the Olympic team.

Team medals this year India also won bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event in Doha with a score of 1,751-91x, finishing behind Czechia and Norway. Niraj competed alongside Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran in that team. Earlier this year, he was part of India’s silver medal-winning team in the same event at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

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First individual world medal The Doha bronze is Niraj Kumar’s first individual medal at a World Championship. He had collected several team medals in previous years and had reached finals in both this year and last year without taking an individual medal. Securing both the medal and the Olympic quota marked a significant personal milestone for the Navy shooter.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.