Nirupama Devi becomes first Indian weightlifter to return empty-handed in CWG 2026 after incurring DNF; what is it?

For the first time in the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026, an Indian weightlifter returned empty handed after India's Nirupama Devi Seram endured a heartbreaking outing in the women's 63kg category on Tuesday. India fielded a seven-member weightlifting squad at CWG 2026.

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With the previous five weightlifters, all winning a medal, hopes were high on Nirupama Devi, who had won a silver medal at last year's Commonwealth Championships in Ahmedabad with a total lift of 217kg (91kg 126kg), However, Tuesday was not her day.

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Nirupama, opened her campaign in the snatch with a failed attempt at 93kg. But she successfully lifted the same weight in her second attempt. She raised the bar to 95kg in her final snatch attempt but once again failed. With four lifters ahead of her after snatch round, the recovery was tough.

The Indian lifter had a disappointing clean and jerk when it mattered the most. Attempting 123kg, a weight below the 127kg she had successfully lifted at the National Championships earlier this year, Nirupama failed on all three attempts, ending her campaign without a total.

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This resulted in a DNF beside Nirupama Devi's name.

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What is DNF in weightlifting? DNF stands for Did Not Finish in Olympic weightlifting. The DNF status is given to an athlete who starts the competition but fails to complete the event or record a final score. The DNF takes place when the weightlifter fails to record either all three snatch attempts or all three clean and jerk attempts or both.

A DNF is also awarded to an athlete if he or she withdraws mid-event due to an injury. If an weightlifter is disqualified for violating technical or administrative rules, a DNF comes into play. Since Nirupama Devi failed to record all her three clean and jerk attempts, a DNF is put into place for her.

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Harjinder Kaur is the only Indian weightlifter left to compete at CWG 2026 in the women’s 69kg on Tuesday night.

Canada, England, Nauru take medals Canada's Tokyo Olympic champion Maude Charron once again stamped her authority on the event, setting Commonwealth Games records in both lifts to clinch her third successive Games gold medal. Charron dominated the snatch with an effortless 102kg before lifting another Games record of 130kg in the clean and jerk for a winning total of 232kg.

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England's Sarah Davies Smale claimed the silver medal with a total of 217kg (95kg 122kg), while 17-year-old Femily-Crystie Notte of Nauru secured the bronze with 216kg (100kg 116kg).

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in