Nitu Ghanghas clinches gold in Women's World Boxing finals1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 07:04 PM IST
The 22-year old Nitu Ghanghas was competing in her second World Championships
Commonwealth Games gold medalist Nitu Ghanghas won the gold medal in the Women's World Boxing finals on Saturday after defeating the two-time Asian Championships bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia. The 22-year-old Nitu Ghanghas was competing in her second World Championships.
