Commonwealth Games gold medalist Nitu Ghanghas won the gold medal in the Women's World Boxing finals on Saturday after defeating the two-time Asian Championships bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia. The 22-year-old Nitu Ghanghas was competing in her second World Championships.

Nitu became the sixth Indian female to win a gold medal at Women's World Boxing and before her India's Mary Kom, Laishram Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, Lekha KC, and Nikhat Zareen have won golds in the tournament.

Nitu displayed an outstanding performance in her match against Altansetseg, defeating her 5-0 and winning the title for the minimum weight category (48kg), much to the delight of the enthusiastic crowd in attendance.

From the very beginning of the match, Nitu showed great aggression and skillfully executed her series of punches to secure a well-deserved victory. Nitu was observed to be in a position of authority and commenced the proceedings by clinching the initial round with a score of 5-0, and in the ensuing round, she did not provide Lutsaikan any opportunity to stage a comeback.

Despite Lutsaikan's persistent efforts, Nitu sustained her dominance over the bout. In the second round, Nitu seemed poised to secure a 3-2 victory.

However, the third round posed the most formidable challenge for her. Nevertheless, she exhibited impressive footwork and defended herself adeptly against Lutsaikan's onslaught. Ultimately, by triumphing in the third round, Nitu secured the world title, marking her first-ever world championship victory.

This win has earned Nitu the distinction of being the sixth Indian boxer to achieve the status of a world champion, adding to her already impressive list of accomplishments which includes winning the gold medal at the 2022 Strandja Memorial tournament.

Nitu reached the finals after defeating Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova in the semi-finals. She called the bout against Balkibekova very pressurizing as the Kazakh player had defeated her earlier.