Nneka Ogwumike announces retirement after 15 WNBA seasons; check details

Nneka Ogwumike has decided this will be her final season in the WNBA. The 15-year veteran and Los Angeles Sparks forward shared the news on Wednesday during an appearance on Boardroom Talks, confirming she will step away after the 2026 campaign.

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She leaves the game while still performing at a high level. This season she is averaging 16.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and three assists per game. Her decision comes from a place of contentment rather than decline.

“I’ve learned there’s power in knowing when to walk away,” Ogwumike said. “For so long, that strength meant finding a way to keep pushing. Now, it means recognizing when you feel complete. I find myself grateful, fulfilled and at peace with everything this game has given me and everything I’ve poured into it.”

In another comment she added, “I feel very fulfilled with the 15 years that I’ve been able to play and compete at such a high level and I am proud to say that I’m retiring from the WNBA.”

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A career built on consistency and excellence The Los Angeles Sparks selected Nneka Ogwumike first overall in the 2012 WNBA Draft out of Stanford. She quickly proved the choice right by winning Rookie of the Year. Over the next decade-plus, she collected 11 All-Star selections, eight All-WNBA honors, and seven All-Defensive team nods.

Her peak arrived in 2016. That year she earned league MVP honors and helped the Sparks capture the WNBA championship. She remains a franchise cornerstone in Los Angeles, holding several all-time team records including scoring, field goals made, steals, and double-doubles.

After 12 seasons with the Sparks, she spent 2024 and 2025 with the Seattle Storm, averaging 17.6 points and 7.3 rebounds across those two years. She returned to Los Angeles this offseason on a one-year deal, giving fans one final chance to watch her in the familiar jersey.

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Leadership that changed the game Nneka Ogwumike’s influence stretched far beyond the court. She served as president of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association for a decade. In that role, she helped guide two major collective bargaining agreements, including the most recent deal that delivered the largest salary jump in professional sports history. The salary cap rose roughly 367 percent, from about $1.5 million to $7 million.

Jackson added that Ogwumike understood leadership meant using her position to advance the game for current and future players. Her work helped reshape the business of women’s basketball.

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Closing cne chapter on her own terms At 36, Nneka Ogwumike still produces All-Star numbers and remains one of the most respected voices in the league. She chose to walk away while feeling complete rather than wait for the game to force the decision.

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Her legacy includes a championship, an MVP award, consistent excellence on both ends of the floor, and meaningful progress for the players who will follow. The final weeks of the 2026 season now carry extra meaning for Sparks fans and the wider WNBA community as they watch one of the league’s true professionals complete her journey.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.