'No brotherhood when GT playing home': Ex-Indian all rounder on Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya faceoff1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 03:48 PM IST
LSG and GT both started their IPL camping in 2022 and had a wonderful first season
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is still processing the ruling out of skipper KL Rahul due to injuries. Like last match, again Krunal Pandya will lead the team on Sunday against his brother Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, the defending champions and table toppers. Several veteran cricketers expressed their happiness over the growth of the Pandya brothers and are excited to witness the faceoff.
