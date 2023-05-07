Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is still processing the ruling out of skipper KL Rahul due to injuries. Like last match, again Krunal Pandya will lead the team on Sunday against his brother Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, the defending champions and table toppers. Several veteran cricketers expressed their happiness over the growth of the Pandya brothers and are excited to witness the faceoff.

"It will be a brother vs brother contest as captain in TATA IPL. The cricket fraternity is happy with the way the Pandyas have progressed but when GT is playing at home, it will be hungry to win. Then brother will not remain brother. Then, they will be a member of an opposing team," former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan told Star Sports in the lead-up to the IPL 2023 match.

LSG and GT both started their IPL camping in 2022 and had a wonderful first season. While GT topped the tournament to become champions, LSG also did well during its first season and went to the playoffs. This season also both teams are doing well with GT maintaining its position on top while LSG follows closely on number three.

The absence of experienced KL Rahul is a challenge for LSG, but Krunal Pandya has shown his leadership skills in the past. Karun Nair, who was recently enlisted as the substitute for KL Rahul, has taken the place of the injured Indian batsman. He was acquired by LSG for a sum of ₹50 lakh during the ongoing season.

Having played in 76 IPL matches, Nair has accumulated a total of 1496 runs. In addition, he has also showcased his skills as a batsman for various teams including Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and RCB in the highly lucrative T20 league.