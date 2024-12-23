In a surprising move, Paris Olympics double medallist Manu Bhaker isn't among the sportspersons nominated for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, according to reports. Bhaker, who suffered a pistol malfunction at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, returned with two bronze medals in shooting in Paris earlier this year.

Based on a TOI report, sports ministry officials stated that Bhaker didn't apply for the country's highest sporting honour. However, sources close to her family denied the claim stating the 22-year-old did send her application. Having suffered a pistol malfunction at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Bhaker came back strongly in Paris.

She first claimed the bronze medal in the women's 10 metre air pistol event, thus becoming the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal. A few days later, Bhaker was once again on the podium as a part of the women's mixed 10 metre air pistol team, alongside fellow teammate Sarabjot Singh.

In the process, Bhaker became the first Indian post-Independence to win two medals at a single Olympics. The Indian could have won a third medal, had she not finished fourth in the women's 25-meter pistol final.

Harmanpreet, Praveen among Khel Ratna nominees Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Singh, who led the Indian men's hockey team to a bronze medal in Paris, and para athlete Praveen Kumar, a gole medallist in men's high jump T64 class, were among the nominees for Khel Ratna, as per the recommendation by a 12-member selection committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge, Justice V Ramasubramanian.

Notably, Harmanpreet was a part of the Indian team that won bronze in Tokyo too. Known as one of the most dangerous drag-flickers in hockey currently, Harmanpreet won the ‘FIH Player of the Year’ a record three times. He had led India to Asian Games triumph last year, and was a part of India's successful campaigns in 2022 Commonwealth Games (silver) and 2018 Asian Games (bronze).

On the other hand, Praveen has gradually risen to become country's leading para high jumper. The 21-year-old cleared 2.08m in the final to clinch gold in Paris and his second successive Paralympics medal. In Tokyo, Praveen had won silver with a clearance of 2.07m, an Asian record.

India cricketer Mohammed Shami last year when the Bengal pacer had not applied for the Arjuna Award. However, upon BCCI's insistence, the National Sports Day awards committee took the suo moto cognizance to award the India pacer with the award.

Similarly, if Bhaker had not applied, the selection committee could exercise their suo moto cognizance to honour the Indian shooter for her unprecedented feats in Paris and her performance before that.

Earlier, in a social media post, Bhaker asked his fellow fans whether she deserves a Khel Ratna award. Along with a picture of her flaunting two medals from Paris Olympics, Bhaker wrote, “Tell me, Do I deserve Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award? Thank You.”