No Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem at Silesia Diamond League? Here's what we know so far about IND vs PAK javelin clash

Neeraj Chopra's much-awaited battle with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in the men's javelin event at the Silesia Diamond League on August 16 looks uncertain after the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medallist underwent a calf muscle surgery in the United Kingdom. The 27-year-old had an right calf interventional procedure at the Spire Hospital in Cambridge under Dr Ali Bajwa. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation in London.

Advertisement

The Silesia Diamond League was expected to be the first India vs Pakistan javelin face-off since the two competed at the Olympics last year in Paris, where Nadeem threw his spear to a distance of 92.97m to claim gold medal. It was also an Olympic record.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra to clash with Arshad Nadeem in Silesia Diamond League

While Nadeem topped the podium, Chopra had to settle for silver with a throw of 89.45m. The development of Nadeem's surgery was confirmed by his coach Salman Butt. According to Butt, Nadeem underwent the surgery with an eye on the upcoming World Championships.

“He (Nadeem) is more focused on preparing for the World Championships in Tokyo in September, which is why he decided to have the surgery on his calf muscle, which had been bothering him for a while now,” Butt told PTI. “I don’t think they (Neeraj and Nadeem) will compete against each other until the World event.”

Advertisement

Both Nadeem and Chopra are also expected to meet at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League on August 20 but it all depends on how fast the Pakistani athlete recovers. They would then square off at the at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, in September.

How has the year been for Arshad Nadeem? However, Butt did mention that the duo might face each other once before the World Athletics Championships. Having said that, the Indo-Pak face-off will only be possible if Nadeem is medically fit.

Following his Paris Olympics gold, Nadeem took the field for the first time in Gumi, the Republic of Korea, last month when he clinched a top prize at the Asian Athletics Championships.