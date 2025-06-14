No place for Bumrah-Starc as Williamson, Hayden pick their Test XI of 21st century

New Delhi [India] June 14 (ANI): No place for Indian veteran seamer Jasprit Bumrah and Australia seamer Mitchell Starc in the Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Australia Multiple World Cup winner Matthew Hayden as they pick their all-time test playing 11 of the 21st century on Friday, according to ESPNcricinfo.

One of the modern greats, Bumrah, has played 45 test matches for India. The seamer has grabbed 205 wickets at an average of 19.40 and an economy of 2.76. He has 13 five-wicket hauls to his name.

Bumrah is set to play for India in a five-match test series against England starting June 20. The series will be held from June 20 to August 4, 2025, with matches scheduled at Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

Bumrah's test debut came in 2018 in South Africa. He took a five-for in his third match of the series in Johannesburg, helping India pull back to 2-1 in the series. Another 14 wickets followed on the England tour in the summer of 2018.

At the end of the year, in Melbourne, he hit a spectacular gear, scuppering Australia with 6 for 33 and 3 for 53, a performance that turned out to be instrumental in India winning their first-ever Test series there.

On the other hand, Mitchell Starc has played 97 matches for the Australians in tests. The veteran seamer has scalped 387 wickets at an average of 27.48 and an economy of 3.41. He also has 15 five-wicket hauls to his name.

Starc only played one fixture during the 2019 Ashes in England, but since then has once again been a regular in the Australian line-up.

In 2021-22, Starc produced some of his best form in the three-match series against England. In the same year, he claimed the Allan Border Medal as Australia's male player of the year.

His career-best match haul of 11 for 94 came in the notable match of Galle - albeit in an Australia defeat against Sri Lanka, and he also claimed 22 wickets in four Tests during the 2017-18 Ashes.

Kane Williamson All-Time Test 11 of the 21st Century: Matthew Hayden, Virender Sehwag, Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Steven Smith, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Dale Steyn, Shoaib Akhtar, Glenn McGrath, Muthiah Muralidaran.