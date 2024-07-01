Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 01 2024 09:51:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 175.10 0.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 370.30 -2.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 845.40 -0.41%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 992.65 0.26%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 520.15 1.02%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  ‘None of this would be possible without you,’ Virat Kohli 's tribute to Anushka on Insta after T20 WC win, fans swoon
BackBack

‘None of this would be possible without you,’ Virat Kohli 's tribute to Anushka on Insta after T20 WC win, fans swoon

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal

'None of this would remotely be possible without you my love,' says Virak Kohli in a heartfelt note to wife Anushka Sharma after the Indian team's T20 World Cup win. Kohli, whose 59-ball-76 won him the man of the match award in the World Cup final, also announced his retirement from the T20 format.

Star batter Virat Kohli was declared the Man of the Match for his 59-ball-76 in the T20 World Cup final. (Mint )Premium
Star batter Virat Kohli was declared the Man of the Match for his 59-ball-76 in the T20 World Cup final. (Mint )

Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from the T20I format, penned a note of gratitude for his wife after India became champions at the T20 World Cup on June 29. The Men in Blue beat South Africa by 7 runs. This year’s win marks India’s second T20I title.

Star batter Virat Kohli was declared the Man of the Match as he led the win with 76 runs  in 59 balls. With two sixes, and six fours, he anchored the innings from 34 for three to 176 for seven at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown.

 

“None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU âäï¸âäï¸âäï¸âäï¸âäï¸ @anushkasharma." Virat Kohli's loving tribute to his wife Anushka Sharma in an Instagram post is making waves.

Fans showered red hearts on the post.

 

Kohli hits back at trolls made in the past

The T20 World Cup win is Kohli’s biggest victory since he got married to Anushka Sharma in 2017. The Bollywood actor has been at the receiving end of demeaning trolls in the past whenever her husband got dismissed for a low score.

 

Anushka Sharma ‘unlucky’ for India?

Anushka was termed ‘unlucky’ for Team India by irate netizens on many occasions.

However, Kohli hit back at her trolls through a social media post calling fan’s behaviour shameful. The Virushka duo is known for being the pillar of strength for each other.

 

Last year, Anushka was seen consoling Kohli with a hug after India lost the ODI World Cup 2023 final. Now, a year later, after the T20 World Cup win, the star batter did not forget to thank his wife. The post says it all.

Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma also announced their retirement from the T20 format after the World Cup win.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 01 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue