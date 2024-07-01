‘None of this would be possible without you,’ Virat Kohli 's tribute to Anushka on Insta after T20 WC win, fans swoon
'None of this would remotely be possible without you my love,' says Virak Kohli in a heartfelt note to wife Anushka Sharma after the Indian team's T20 World Cup win. Kohli, whose 59-ball-76 won him the man of the match award in the World Cup final, also announced his retirement from the T20 format.
Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from the T20I format, penned a note of gratitude for his wife after India became champions at the T20 World Cup on June 29. The Men in Blue beat South Africa by 7 runs. This year’s win marks India’s second T20I title.