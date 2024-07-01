Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from the T20I format, penned a note of gratitude for his wife after India became champions at the T20 World Cup on June 29. The Men in Blue beat South Africa by 7 runs. This year’s win marks India’s second T20I title. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Star batter Virat Kohli was declared the Man of the Match as he led the win with 76 runs in 59 balls. With two sixes, and six fours, he anchored the innings from 34 for three to 176 for seven at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU âäï¸âäï¸âäï¸âäï¸âäï¸ @anushkasharma." Virat Kohli's loving tribute to his wife Anushka Sharma in an Instagram post is making waves.

Fans showered red hearts on the post.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kohli hits back at trolls made in the past The T20 World Cup win is Kohli’s biggest victory since he got married to Anushka Sharma in 2017. The Bollywood actor has been at the receiving end of demeaning trolls in the past whenever her husband got dismissed for a low score.

Anushka Sharma ‘unlucky’ for India? Anushka was termed ‘unlucky’ for Team India by irate netizens on many occasions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Kohli hit back at her trolls through a social media post calling fan’s behaviour shameful. The Virushka duo is known for being the pillar of strength for each other.

Last year, Anushka was seen consoling Kohli with a hug after India lost the ODI World Cup 2023 final. Now, a year later, after the T20 World Cup win, the star batter did not forget to thank his wife. The post says it all. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma also announced their retirement from the T20 format after the World Cup win.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!