Norman Powell signs two-year, $45 million deal with Chicago Bulls

Free agent guard Norman Powell has agreed to a two-year, $45 million contract with the Chicago Bulls. The move adds a proven scorer to a Bulls roster looking for more consistent perimeter production.

Norman Powell’s recent performance Norman Powell arrives in Chicago after a strong season with the Miami Heat. He averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 47% from the field. The 32-year-old earned his first All-Star selection during his lone year in Miami and knocked down 38% of his three-point attempts. Injuries limited him to 58 games, but he still delivered a scoring punch when healthy.

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Before joining the Heat, Powell was traded from the LA Clippers to Miami last July in a three-team deal that also involved the Utah Jazz. He continued the strong form he showed in Los Angeles, where he averaged 21.8 points in his final season with the Clippers.

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Norman Powell’s career details Norman Powell began his NBA journey with the Toronto Raptors. Over five-plus seasons there, he averaged 9.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while playing a supporting role on the 2019 championship team. He was later traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021 and then moved to the Clippers a year later.

Those stops helped Powell develop into one of the league’s more reliable scoring guards. His ability to create his own shot, attack closeouts, and stretch defenses with three-point shooting made him a valuable piece for contending and rebuilding teams alike.

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Chicago Bulls' strategy The Chicago Bulls gain a veteran guard who can score in bunches and space the floor. At this stage of his career, Norman Powell offers instant offense off the bench or as a starter, depending on how the coaching staff deploys him. His experience winning a title with Toronto and navigating multiple team changes gives Chicago added locker-room leadership.

The two-year commitment gives both sides flexibility while providing Powell stability after a career filled with trades.

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Looking ahead Norman Powell’s arrival signals the Chicago Bulls’ intent to improve their perimeter scoring and add proven production without breaking the bank in free agency. He joins a young core that will benefit from his shooting and scoring instincts, especially on nights when the offense needs a reliable option from the wing or guard spots.

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The contract positions Powell to contribute immediately while the organization continues building around its core pieces. For Powell, the move offers a fresh start and a chance to show he can sustain his recent scoring levels in a new environment.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.