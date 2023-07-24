Northwestern University hazing scandal: First lawsuit filed by a female athlete1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 09:31 PM IST
The volleyball player Jane Doe said she was physically harmed to the point of requiring medical attention during a hazing incident in early 2021
As the hazing scandal is getting wider, a volleyball player on Monday became the first female athlete to file a lawsuit against the Northwestern University over allegations she was retaliated against by the coach for reporting her mistreatment.
