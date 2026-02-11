Norwegian biathlete wins Olympic bronze — then admits on live TV he ‘cheated' on his girlfriend

Winter Olympics 2026: Norway’s Sturla Holm Lægreid stunned viewers after finishing third in the men’s 20km biathlon, using his moment on the podium to deliver an unusually candid confession about his private life.

A Winter Olympics Bronze, Followed by a Confession That Stopped Norway Sturla Holm Lægreid won bronze in the men’s 20km biathlon at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday, but it was not his skiing, shooting or finishing kick that dominated the national conversation in Norway.

Instead, the 27-year-old biathlete broke down in tears during a live interview with NRK, apologising for having an affair and describing the days leading into the race as “the worst week of my life”.

Also Read | Meet Ilia Malinin, Olympic medalist who comes from a family of figure skaters

While Norway celebrated another podium finish in a sport it has long dominated, Lægreid’s raw interview — delivered minutes after crossing the line — left television viewers stunned, and reframed his medal as a personal reckoning rather than a sporting milestone.

Johan-Olav Botn Takes Gold as Éric Perrot Claims Silver The race itself ended with a Norwegian victory. Johan-Olav Botn won gold, while France’s Éric Perrot finished second.

Lægreid’s bronze added to a decorated career that includes Olympic relay gold in Beijing four years ago and 14 world championship medals, seven of them gold.

Yet in the immediate aftermath of the race, Lægreid appeared overwhelmed, signalling that sport had become secondary in recent days.

“There is something I want to share with someone who may not be watching today,” he said. “Half a year ago I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful and nicest person. Three months ago I made the mistake of my life and cheated on her, and I told her about that a week ago. This has been the worst week of my life.

Ben Ogden crosses the finish line to win the silver medal in the cross-country skiing men's sprint.

“I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has come second these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her.”

“I Try to Be a Good Role Model”: Lægreid Explains the Bronze Finish In elite sport, athletes often use victory interviews to celebrate preparation, coaches and national pride. Lægreid, by contrast, used his time on camera to speak about regret, accountability and the personal cost of betrayal.

Also Read | Italy enjoys a record-breaking day at the Winter Olympics by claiming medals in five events

Asked by the interviewer how he managed to finish third, he replied: “I try to be a good role model and I did something stupid. I got a nice video from the club at home and I used that as motivation today. As I said I want to be a good role model but I have to admit when I get something wrong. You have to admit when you do something you can’t stand for and hurt someone you love so much.”

The comments, broadcast live, struck an unusually confessional tone for a Winter Olympics setting, where public image and controlled messaging typically shape athlete appearances.

A Second Interview After the Medal Ceremony After the medals were awarded, Lægreid returned to NRK and continued, though he declined to identify the woman involved and appeared concerned about the impact of his disclosure.

“I do not want to say who it is. She has had enough to deal with after last week but I hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel for us both. And that she can continue to love me.”

He also suggested he worried his interview had eclipsed the achievements of others, particularly Botn’s Olympic gold.

“Of course, now I hope I didn’t ruin Johan’s day. Maybe it was really selfish of me to give that interview. So yeah, I don’t know. I was, I’m a bit, I don’t know … I’m not really here mentally. So yeah, we will see what happens.”

Botn’s Gold Marked by Grief and Tribute to a Late Teammate The day carried heavy emotion beyond Lægreid’s confession. Botn, after winning gold, pointed to the sky as he crossed the line and shouted “We did it Sivert!” to television cameras.

He was remembering teammate Sivert Guttorm Bakken, who was found dead in his hotel room in Lavazè, Italy, in December.

“My thoughts felt OK all the way,” he told NRK.

Also Read | Who is Lindsey Vonn? American ski great airlifted after Olympic downhill crash

“I went out on the last lap and had an incredible emotional rollercoaster. It was very special. When I crossed the line I broke down. I was thinking about him all the way through the last lap. I started to think about the whole year and us training every day for this. It had been such a clear goal for us. I felt that he was with me that whole lap. I hope he was watching today.”

A Rare Olympic Moment of Unfiltered Vulnerability Taken together, the interviews created a striking contrast: a gold medallist speaking through grief, and a bronze medallist speaking through shame.

For Norway — where biathlon athletes are among the country’s most visible sporting figures — the interviews punctured the usual Olympic narrative of triumph, replacing it with something messier and more human.

Also Read | Who is Lindsey Vonn? American ski great airlifted after Olympic downhill crash

Lægreid’s decision to speak openly about his affair was almost without precedent in Olympic broadcasting, and it arrived in a moment when public figures across sport increasingly confront expectations of moral clarity alongside performance.

For Lægreid, the bronze medal was not framed as consolation or victory. It was framed as survival.