Reacting to WFI suspension, former chief of Wrestling Federation of India and sexual harassment accused Brij Bhushan Singh said that the elections were held in a democratic way and it is the federation's decision to decide the course of action.

The sports ministry suspended WFI for not following rules and organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations. However, the BJP leader defended the WFI's decision to announce elections on the same locations.

“The announcement to hold U-15 and U-20 nationals in Nandini Nagar was to ensure sports events should resume on time," Brij Bhushan told reporters.

He also clarified that Sanjay Singh is not his relative. Additionally, he also defended the decision of the WFI to hold U-15 and U-20 nationals in Nandini Nagar.

Reacting on the huge outcry over the election of Wrestling Federation of India, the BJP MP said, "The elections were held in a democratic way on the direction of the Supreme Court and the body was formed. Now it's their (federation members) decision if they wish to talk to the govt or take the legal course of action. I have nothing to do with this."

He also said that he has worked for the wrestlers for more than a decade and only “time will tell if he has done justice." He clarified that the decisions inside the wrestling federation will be done by the elected people.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!