comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  'Nothing to do with this': Brij Bhushan after WFI suspension; defends 'hasty decision' linked to wrestling nationals
Back Back

'Nothing to do with this': Brij Bhushan after WFI suspension; defends 'hasty decision' linked to wrestling nationals

 Livemint

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh defends the federation's decision to hold elections and says it is up to them to decide the next course of action.

New Delhi: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said that he has nothing to do with the newly-elected sports body (PTI)Premium
New Delhi: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday said that he has nothing to do with the newly-elected sports body (PTI)

Reacting to WFI suspension, former chief of Wrestling Federation of India and sexual harassment accused Brij Bhushan Singh said that the elections were held in a democratic way and it is the federation's decision to decide the course of action. 

The sports ministry suspended WFI for not following rules and organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations. However, the BJP leader defended the WFI's decision to announce elections on the same locations. 

“The announcement to hold U-15 and U-20 nationals in Nandini Nagar was to ensure sports events should resume on time," Brij Bhushan told reporters.

He also clarified that Sanjay Singh is not his relative. Additionally, he also defended the decision of the WFI to hold U-15 and U-20 nationals in Nandini Nagar.

Reacting on the huge outcry over the election of Wrestling Federation of India, the BJP MP said, "The elections were held in a democratic way on the direction of the Supreme Court and the body was formed. Now it's their (federation members) decision if they wish to talk to the govt or take the legal course of action. I have nothing to do with this."

He also said that he has worked for the wrestlers for more than a decade and only “time will tell if he has done justice." He clarified that the decisions inside the wrestling federation will be done by the elected people.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 24 Dec 2023, 04:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App