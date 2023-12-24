'Nothing to do with this': Brij Bhushan after WFI suspension; defends 'hasty decision' linked to wrestling nationals
Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh defends the federation's decision to hold elections and says it is up to them to decide the next course of action.
Reacting to WFI suspension, former chief of Wrestling Federation of India and sexual harassment accused Brij Bhushan Singh said that the elections were held in a democratic way and it is the federation's decision to decide the course of action.
