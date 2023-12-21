'Nothing to do with this..', says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sakshee Malikkh's retirement from wrestling
Sanjay, who is UP Wrestling Association Vice President and hails from Varanasi, secured 40 votes as against seven that his rival and 2010 CWG gold medallist Anita Sheoran got.
An hour after Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshee Malikkh announced her retirement from wrestling after the election of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's alleged loyalist Sanjay Singh as the Wrestling Federation of India's president, the former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he has nothing to do with this.
Sanjay, who is UP Wrestling Association Vice President and hails from Varanasi, secured 40 votes against seven that his rival and 2010 CWG gold medallist Anita Sheoran got.
Earlier on Thursday, Sanjay Singh became the new President of the WFI with his panel comfortably winning 13 of the 15 posts in the delayed polls.
The WFI elections were held on Thursday, December 21, after several postponements earlier in the year and the counting began soon after.
ALSO READ: Sakshee Malikkh breaks down, quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan's aide elected WFI president
Sakshee Malikkh has on 21 December announced retirement from wrestling in protest after Sanjay Singh was elected to the top WFI post.
“We slept for 40 days on the roads and a lot of people from several parts of the country came to support us. If Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling," Sakshee Malikkh said.
The fight will continue: Sakshee Malikkh
Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh asserted that the fight against Brij Bhushan, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a number of wrestlers, will continue.
“We had made demands for a woman president. If the president would be a woman, harassment would not happen. But, there was no participation of women earlier and today you can see the list, not even a single woman was given a position. We had fought with complete strength but this fight will continue. The wrestlers of the new generation have to fight," Sakshee Malikkh said.
Met Minister in December:
In December, both Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malikkh met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence in Delhi for discussions on the WFI polls.
After the meeting, the wrestlers said they were assured that the government would keep its promise that no one related or close to Brij Bhushan would get a post in the WFI.
With agency inputs.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!