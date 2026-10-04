Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to reach China Open 2026 semifinals; move to 32-0 in Beijing

The start belonged to Alexander Zverev. Novak Djokovic dropped serve in the opening game, and that early break was enough for the German to close the first set. From there the match turned. Djokovic found his range from the back of the court, levelled at one set all.

Aachal Maniyar
Published4 Oct 2026, 07:35 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match against Germany's Alexander Zverev
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match against Germany's Alexander Zverev(REUTERS)

Novak Djokovic refused to let a perfect Beijing record slip. The 39-year-old Serbian beat top seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday evening at the China Open, a two-hour, 35-minute win that put him into the semi-finals and stretched his start in the Chinese capital to 32-0.

That is the best opening run in men’s singles at a tour-level event in the Open Era. Djokovic had been level with Rafael Nadal, who won his first 31 matches at Roland Garros. One more victory in Beijing has taken the Serbian past his old rival on that list, and it keeps a record-extending seventh China Open title in sight.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.

HomeSportsSports NewsNovak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to reach China Open 2026 semifinals; move to 32-0 in Beijing
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.