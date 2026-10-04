Subscribe

Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to reach China Open 2026 semifinals; move to 32-0 in Beijing

The start belonged to Alexander Zverev. Novak Djokovic dropped serve in the opening game, and that early break was enough for the German to close the first set. From there the match turned. Djokovic found his range from the back of the court, levelled at one set all.

Aachal Maniyar
Published4 Oct 2026, 07:35 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match against Germany's Alexander Zverev
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match against Germany's Alexander Zverev(REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

Novak Djokovic refused to let a perfect Beijing record slip. The 39-year-old Serbian beat top seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday evening at the China Open, a two-hour, 35-minute win that put him into the semi-finals and stretched his start in the Chinese capital to 32-0.

Advertisement

That is the best opening run in men’s singles at a tour-level event in the Open Era. Djokovic had been level with Rafael Nadal, who won his first 31 matches at Roland Garros. One more victory in Beijing has taken the Serbian past his old rival on that list, and it keeps a record-extending seventh China Open title in sight.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsSports NewsNovak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to reach China Open 2026 semifinals; move to 32-0 in Beijing
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts