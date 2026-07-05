Novak Djokovic beats Roman Safiullin to secure historic 106th Wimbledon win; surpasses Roger Federer's record

Novak Djokovic has etched his name deeper into tennis history. On Sunday (July 5) at Wimbledon 2026, the Serbian star defeated Roman Safiullin in the fourth round to claim his 106th gentlemen’s singles victory at The Championships. With the win, Djokovic became the first man ever to reach 106 match wins at the All England Club, moving ahead of Roger Federer’s previous record of 105.

Composed performance on Centre Court Novak Djokovic produced a controlled and professional display against Safiullin on Centre Court. The seven-time champion took the match 7-6(8-6),6-3,3-6,6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. Safiullin fought hard and pushed both opening sets into tiebreaks, but Djokovic stayed calm under pressure and raised his level when it counted. His serve, return, and ability to dictate points in the bigger moments proved too strong for the Russian on the day.

The victory came just two days after Djokovic had equalled Federer’s mark with a four-set win over Arthur Rinderknech. After that match, he joked about one day settling the 106th win with an exhibition against his great rival. “I propose a match between me and Roger for 106! Whoever wins gets it,” Djokovic said with a laugh. On Sunday, he simply delivered the record-breaking result on court instead.

Roger Federer’s record falls to a worthy successor Roger Federer held the men’s singles win record at Wimbledon for years, a mark built on elegance, precision, and eight titles at the tournament. Djokovic, with seven Wimbledon crowns of his own, has now matched that win total and gone past it. The two legends contested 50 matches during their careers, with Djokovic leading the head-to-head 27-23, including three memorable Wimbledon finals.

At 39 years old, Djokovic continues to defy expectations. While most players from his era have retired, he remains a threat at every major and keeps adding historic milestones. Martina Navratilova still sits atop the overall Wimbledon singles wins list with 120, but among men, Djokovic now stands alone.