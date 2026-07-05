Novak Djokovic beats Roman Safiullin to secure historic 106th Wimbledon win; surpasses Roger Federer's record

Novak Djokovic has etched his name deeper into tennis history. On Sunday (July 5) at Wimbledon 2026, the Serbian star defeated Roman Safiullin in the fourth round to claim his 106th gentlemen’s singles victory at The Championships. With the win, Djokovic became the first man ever to reach 106 match wins at the All England Club, moving ahead of Roger Federer’s previous record of 105.

Advertisement

Composed performance on Centre Court Novak Djokovic produced a controlled and professional display against Safiullin on Centre Court. The seven-time champion took the match 7-6(8-6),6-3,3-6,6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. Safiullin fought hard and pushed both opening sets into tiebreaks, but Djokovic stayed calm under pressure and raised his level when it counted. His serve, return, and ability to dictate points in the bigger moments proved too strong for the Russian on the day.

The victory came just two days after Djokovic had equalled Federer’s mark with a four-set win over Arthur Rinderknech. After that match, he joked about one day settling the 106th win with an exhibition against his great rival. “I propose a match between me and Roger for 106! Whoever wins gets it,” Djokovic said with a laugh. On Sunday, he simply delivered the record-breaking result on court instead.

Advertisement

Roger Federer’s record falls to a worthy successor Roger Federer held the men’s singles win record at Wimbledon for years, a mark built on elegance, precision, and eight titles at the tournament. Djokovic, with seven Wimbledon crowns of his own, has now matched that win total and gone past it. The two legends contested 50 matches during their careers, with Djokovic leading the head-to-head 27-23, including three memorable Wimbledon finals.

At 39 years old, Djokovic continues to defy expectations. While most players from his era have retired, he remains a threat at every major and keeps adding historic milestones. Martina Navratilova still sits atop the overall Wimbledon singles wins list with 120, but among men, Djokovic now stands alone.

What this means for Novak Djokovic’s 2026 campaign This latest record adds another layer to an already extraordinary career. Novak Djokovic will now shift focus to the quarterfinals, where another victory would extend his new mark even further. He remains in contention for an eighth Wimbledon title and continues to show that age has not diminished his hunger or his quality on grass. Djokovic’s journey at Wimbledon 2026 is far from over. With the record now his, the Serbian will look to keep writing new chapters in the weeks ahead.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.