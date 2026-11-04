Novak Djokovic beats Valentin Vacherot in Paris Masters comeback as he chases ATP Finals spot in final weeks of season

Novak Djokovic fought back from a set and a break down to defeat Valentin Vacherot 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-1 in the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters on Tuesday, November 3. The win kept the 10th seed’s slim hopes of reaching the ATP Finals in Turin alive in the final weeks of the 2026 season.
Novak Djokovic, a record seven-time champion in Paris, trailed early against Vacherot before turning the match around. He also managed a shoulder issue during the contest. The victory ended a five-match winning streak for the Monaco player, who had claimed the Basel title the previous week.
This marked Djokovic’s first appearance at the Paris Masters in two years. The three-set result extended his strong indoor form after a successful autumn run.
Novak Djokovic sits 11th in the ATP Live Race to Turin with 2,940 points. The top nine players at the end of the season qualify for the year-end event. Spain’s Rafael Jodar holds ninth place with 3,234 points, leaving Djokovic 294 points behind. Australia’s Alex de Minaur is 10th.
Reaching at least the semifinals in Paris would lift Djokovic to 3,290 points and keep his chances realistic. Only winning the title would guarantee him a place. If he qualifies, it would be his 17th appearance at the season-ending championships.
Novak Djokovic faces Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata in the second round on Wednesday, November 4, at around 7.10 PM IST on Court Central. A win would set up a third-round meeting against either eighth seed Alex de Minaur or Tomas Martin Etcheverry.
Top seed Alexander Zverev is the projected quarter-final opponent if both continue to advance. The draw gives Djokovic a clear but demanding route if he is to collect the points needed for Turin.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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